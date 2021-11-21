World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast special

FIFA Men's World Cup
5 hours ago

Editor's note: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins Nov. 21, 2022, only on FOX networks. For the past week, we've had stories and videos counting down to the one-year-out mark.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be here before we know it.

Usually a summer showcase, the 2022 edition will be held in winter next year due to the extreme summer temperatures in the host nation, Qatar.

But there is much, much more to know beyond the scheduling quirk. Fortunately, Alexi Lalas and David Mosse of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast" dedicated their milestone 200th episode to looking ahead to the crown jewel of international soccer.

David Mosse and Alexi Lalas provide background on host-country Qatar and the logistics behind hosting the World Cup there.

Lalas and Mosse welcomed former U.S. men's national team stars Cobi Jones, Chris Wondolowski and Stu Holden to discuss the USMNT's hopes, players to keep an eye on, way-too-early predictions and a whole lot more.

To open the show, Lalas gave his "State of the Union" monologue, which featured an overview of what to expect in Qatar — and what could come after the tournament for some players. 

Lalas takes a close look at how the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will present challenges different from any past location, and breaks down the adjustments that players, coaches and spectators will need to make.

"Everything is new and different, but that's kind of what makes it interesting and unique," Lalas said. "What stays the same, though, is the undeniable power of the World Cup. When you live that power, it can change your life forever. Believe me, I know."

As far as attending the event in person, Lalas pointed to the immediacy of the venues in Qatar as a major attraction for fans. All eight stadiums will be within a 30-mile radius of Doha, the capital of Qatar.

"The proximity is absolutely something that rightfully needs to be pointed out and should be played up …" Lalas said. "Especially for the people on the fence about, 'Should I go? Shouldn't I go?' Well, your ability to get to multiple games is a selling point out there."

Then, Jones joined the guys in the studio to break down all things USMNT. With 164 appearances for the team — the most in the country's history for the men's team — and three World Cup appearances to his name, Jones knows a thing or two about the USMNT on the global stage.

Cobi Jones joins "State of the Union" to discuss the USMNT's chances of making the World Cup, and the impact that playing in the World Cup has on players for the rest of their lives.

He echoed Lalas' thoughts about the "power" the World Cup has to change the lives of players.

"It can make you a household name wherever you're from …" Jones said. "To be known anywhere you go. We're perfect examples. People still come up to me and talk about that '94 experience. How important it was in their lives.

"A World Cup is like nothing else," he continued. "You've got to remember: There's billions that will be watching those games."

Just past the halfway point of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the U.S. sits in second place, with the top three teams automatically qualifying and the fourth-place team heading to a playoff to determine its World Cup fate.

During this most recent window, the USMNT snagged a 2-0 victory over rival Mexico. Jones also offered his thoughts on the history, present and future of that rivalry.

Wondolowski then joined via video conference to discuss his recent retirement from Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes and why the 38-year-old decided to hang 'em up after 17 MLS seasons.

Chris Wondolowski reflects on his time as a member of the U.S. men's national team at the 2014 World Cup.

Plus, the former national team striker offered his thoughts on the latest hot, young prospect for the USMNT squad at that position: Ricardo Pepi.

"I think he's unbelievably wise beyond his years," Wondolowski said of the 18-year-old. "He has such a high ceiling. He has already contributed greatly to the team and already what he has done in MLS [with FC Dallas]. ... The way that the U.S. is playing right now I think it fits his style."

Holden, a former USMNT midfielder and the lead game analyst for FOX Sports' soccer coverage, stopped in to talk about what he has seen recently from the U.S. side.

While the USMNT had plenty to celebrate in their win against Mexico, their subsequent tie with Jamaica caused a bit of consternation among U.S. fans. Holden explained why it wasn't too bad of a result.

"I was OK with [the qualifying window]," Holden said. "We came in saying, look, 'U.S.-Mexico, U.S.-Jamaica on the road. Four points however you get it.' U.S. got four points.

"The performance against Mexico I felt was the best that we've seen. ... That was what a 90-minute performance looks like under Gregg Berhalter."

Stu Holden talks about expectations for the U.S. team one year ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Looking ahead, Holden said the match against standings-leader Canada on Jan. 30, 2022, will reveal a lot about the USMNT in the upcoming window.

"That's going to be a very difficult game ... That game will be intense," Holden said. "It will be ugly. It will be a roll-your-sleeves-up type of game where you have to dig in and try and get some points."

Holden also stuck around to talk Cinderella stories, qualifying scenarios from CONMEBOL, UEFA and elsewhere around the globe, plus a lot more on the episode, which is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

For more from Alexi Lalas on the 2022 World Cup and everything else in the soccer world, subscribe to "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Podcast," with new episodes dropping weekly!

