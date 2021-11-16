USMNT held to a tie in World Cup qualifying against Jamaica

United States
2 hours ago

The U.S. men's national team kicked off the second half of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a frustrating tie on Tuesday.

Taking on Jamaica at Independence Park in Kingston, the U.S. had to settle for a share of the points in a 1-1 stalemate with the Reggae Boyz.

With an average age of 22 years, 341 days for his lineup, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter named the team's second-youngest starting XI in World Cup Qualifying history. However, the young Americans couldn't keep the momentum going following Friday's impressive 2-0 win over Mexico.

Tim Weah opened the scoring in the 11th minute for the USMNT, but the Jamaicans answered back with a thunderous goal from Michail Antonio about 10 minutes later.

Both teams had some solid chances throughout, but neither side could find the magic moment to break the deadlock. 

Here is what FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre had to say about the outcome:

"The result is acceptable: Win at home, tie on the road is the formula to reach Qatar 2022. And it keeps the USMNT atop CONCACAF’s eight-team standings — for now. The U.S. will fall to second later Tuesday if there’s a winner between Canada and Mexico in frigid Edmonton."

Here are the top plays from the match:

Dink and dunk

Weah got the Americans on the board early with some nifty combination play between the winger and his teammate, Ricardo Pepi.

Weah, who assisted on the winner for the Americans against Mexico, had one of the more impressive showings during this international window for the Americans.

Thinking outside the box

The most impressive goal of the match came from Antonio, who blistered this shot from way outside the penalty area and past a hopeless Zack Steffen in the U.S. net.

That missile evened up the affair, which remained tied heading into halftime.

Nearly there

Perhaps inspired by Antonio's hit, American midfielder Gianluca Busio tried his luck from outside the box in the 52nd minute.

Unfortunately for the United States, his curled effort sailed just over the top of Andre Blake's outstretched hand and the Jamaican goalkeeper's crossbar.

Late controversy!

The Reggae Boyz thought they had a match-winner about five minutes from the end of regulation, but referee Juan Gabriel Calderón waved the goal off for a foul in the box from Damion Lowe on American defender Walker Zimmerman.

