Women's World Cup Draw: Live results from Auckland
The 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand won't kick off until July 20, but the 32 teams that will compete for the trophy will be placed in their groups at the draw in Auckland on Saturday.
Each team will have their names drawn from one of four pots. Pot 1 typically includes the top seven teams in the tournament based on the FIFA Women's World Rankings, plus the host nation, but since Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting, they'll both be in Pot 1 with the United States, England, Germany, France, Spain and Sweden.
Pots 2, 3 and 4 are also organized by World Rankings. This was designed so that the top-seeded teams don't play each other until the knockout stages. However, with two hosts nations vacating spots in Pots 1 and 2, two unlucky teams will be in a group with either Canada or the Netherlands.
Live coverage started on FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 2 a.m. ET.
We'll track all the live results here:
GROUP A
A1: New Zealand
A2: Norway
A3:
A4:
GROUP B
B1: Australia
B2:
B3:
B4: Canada
GROUP C
C1: Spain
C2:
C3:
C4: Japan
GROUP D
D1: England
D2:
D3:
D4: China
GROUP E
E1: United States
E2:
E3: Netherlands
E4:
GROUP F
F1: France
F2:
F3: Brazil
F4:
GROUP G
G1: Sweden
G2:
G3: Italy
G4:
GROUP H
H1: Germany
H2:
H3:
H4: South Korea