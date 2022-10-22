FIFA Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup Draw: Live results from Auckland
Women's World Cup Draw: Live results from Auckland

4 mins ago

The 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand won't kick off until July 20, but the 32 teams that will compete for the trophy will be placed in their groups at the draw in Auckland on Saturday.

Each team will have their names drawn from one of four pots. Pot 1 typically includes the top seven teams in the tournament based on the FIFA Women's World Rankings, plus the host nation, but since Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting, they'll both be in Pot 1 with the United States, England, Germany, France, Spain and Sweden.

Pots 2, 3 and 4 are also organized by World Rankings. This was designed so that the top-seeded teams don't play each other until the knockout stages. However, with two hosts nations vacating spots in Pots 1 and 2, two unlucky teams will be in a group with either Canada or the Netherlands.

Live coverage started on FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 2 a.m. ET.

We'll track all the live results here:

GROUP A

A1: New Zealand

A2: Norway

A3:

A4:

GROUP B

B1: Australia

B2: 

B3:

B4: Canada

GROUP C

C1: Spain

C2:

C3:

C4: Japan

GROUP D

D1: England

D2:

D3:

D4: China

GROUP E

E1: United States

E2:

E3: Netherlands

E4:

GROUP F

F1: France

F2:

F3: Brazil

F4:

GROUP G

G1: Sweden

G2:

G3: Italy

G4:

GROUP H

H1: Germany

H2:

H3:

H4: South Korea

Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith: 'Bonafide superstars' and the future of USWNT
United States

Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith: 'Bonafide superstars' and the future of USWNT

4 days ago
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
United States

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

October 11
USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash
United States

USWNT fall to England in preview of potential World Cup clash

October 7
USWNT-Nigeria takeaways: Sophia Smith shines in friendly tune-up
USWNT Friendlies

USWNT-Nigeria takeaways: Sophia Smith shines in friendly tune-up

September 3
Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA's lines to win it all Down Under
FIFA Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup 2023 odds: USA's lines to win it all Down Under

July 25
