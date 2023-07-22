FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: USA, Japan pile on goals in opening wins Updated Jul. 22, 2023 10:06 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States women's national team opened its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a win over Vietnam, but the margin of victory wasn't as wide as many expected, and it wasn't even the largest of the day.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Day 3 of the Women's World Cup and a look-ahead to what's coming in Day 4.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Sophia Smith has been given the star treatment in the lead-up to her first-ever Women's World Cup, and on Friday night, she showed why, scoring two goals in the United States' 3-0 win over Vietnam. "She loves these moments," Megan Rapinoe, who earned her 200th cap Friday, said of her teammate after the match. "I feel like she loves being that player that has it on her shoulders and looks to perform in the biggest moments."

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more: Sophia Smith lived up to every bit of the hype in USWNT opener

— The U.S. women's national team scored three goals and got all three points on Friday, but the players are not totally satisfied with the way they played. "I think it was a good starting point for our team in this tournament," Smith said after the match. "I also know that we have a lot more that we can give."

Read more: USWNT rues missed chances, but still starts World Cup quest on winning note

United States vs. Vietnam Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

— Japan scored five goals in its 5-0 win over Zambia early Saturday, the most goals any team has scored at the 2023 tournament so far. The United States and Spain are tied for second with three goals each.

Read more: Zambia vs. Japan highlights: Japan dominates in record showing

Zambia vs. Japan Recap: 'World Cup Now' crew discusses their biggest takeaways | World Cup NOW

— England extended its streak of unbeaten World Cup games when scoring first with its 1-0 win over Haiti. The Lionesses are 14W-2D-OL all-time after scoring the first goal, according to FOX Sports research.

Read more: England vs. Haiti Women's World Cup highlights: England wins 1-0

— No one could find the back of the net in Denmark-China, as the second scoreless draw of the tournament looked inevitable. Then Amalie Vangsgaard netted one in the 89th minute to send Denmark to victory.

Read more: Denmark vs. China Women's World Cup highlights: Denmark prevails

Denmark vs. China Highlights

RECAPPING THE ACTION

Save of the Day: A memorable debut

Despite giving up three goals, Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh had an excellent outing against the United States in her Women's World Cup debut. She had five saves, including one from the penalty spot against the legendary Alex Morgan.

USWNT's Alex Morgan's penalty kick is DENIED by Vietnam's Thi Kim Thanh Tran in 44'

Mary Earps came up with a massive save for England, as well.

Read more: United States dispatches Vietnam 3-0: Takeaways from World Cup-opening win

Assist of the Day: Morgan's nifty no-look

If you blink, you might miss Alex Morgan's backheel pass that set up Sophia Smith's first goal. Lindsey Horan deserves all the credit for finding Morgan in that tight space, but without Morgan's creativity, Smith likely doesn't score that goal.

USWNT's Sophia Smith scores her FIRST World Cup Goal vs. Vietnam

Aoba Fujino's superb, skipped-in cross for Japan also deserves recognition.

Read more: Zambia vs. Japan highlights: Japan dominates in record showing

Goal of the Day: Whatever it takes

Sometimes, even point-blank shots require a little more than a tap. Such was the case for Mina Tanaka of Japan. With the ball just barely out of reach, Tanaka slid on the floor and forced the ball into the back of the net.

Japan's Mina Tanaka knocks it home

Must-see Moment: Dad of the Match

Read more: World Cup 2023 social media tracker: Reactions to USWNT's solid 3-0 win

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

17,000 — The distance in kilometers (approx. 10,500 miles) from Stockholm, Sweden to Wellington, New Zealand, where the Blågult will kick off their quest for a first Women's World Cup title against South Africa.

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

7 — At the Women's World Cup, the Netherlands is a perfect 7-0 when scoring first. In addition, the Dutch have beaten their upcoming opponents, Portugal, seven times, including at Euro 2022. But perhaps the most important No. 7 for the Oranje Leeuwinnen is Lineth Beerensteyn. The Juventus striker will be tasked with taking over the team’s major goal-scoring duties after it was left vacant by the prolific Vivianne Miedema, who was ruled out of the Women's World Cup with a torn ACL.

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app)

2 — France’s Hervé Renard will be the second head coach to lead a team at both the men’s and women’s World Cups. Renard — the French word for fox — led Morocco (2018) and Saudi Arabia (2022) at the men’s World Cup. Last November, his Green Falcons beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina, 2-1, in the opening game. The first person to coach at both World Cups was John Herdman (New Zealand 2007, 2011, Canada 2015, plus the men in 2022).

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (6 a.m. ET on FOX)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Sophia Smith United States FIFA Women's World Cup

share