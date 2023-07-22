FIFA Women's World Cup Zambia vs. Japan live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays Updated Jul. 22, 2023 3:53 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup goes full steam ahead Saturday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a Group C matchup between Zambia and Japan at FMG Stadium Waikato in New Zealand.

This will be the World Cup debut for Zambia, which is the lowest-ranked team to ever qualify for the tournament at No. 77 in the world. Japan meanwhile, has much more experience, making eight previous appearances and winning it all in 2011.

Japan has been on a roll of late, winning three of its last four games, including against Olympic champion Canada in February's SheBelieves Cup.

Follow our live coverage below!

Zambia vs. Japan

42': What a pass

Teamwork makes the dream work! Japan played crisp soccer throughout the first half, finally seeing their work pay off as Hinata Miyazawa struck pay dirt with her fifth international goal.

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa scores goal vs. Zambia in 43' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Watch Japan's Hinata Miyazawa scoring a goal against Zambia in the 43' in the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup.

20': It won't count!

Japan had the pressure on from the game's outset, and after multiple early chances, was able to put away a goal courtesy of a stellar sliding shot from Mina Tanaka. But after the referees checked with VAR, the goal was ruled ineligible due to an offside call.

9': Clang!

Catherine Musonda had her mettle tested early, as Japan fired off a scary shot attempt that just missed the back of the net, as it careened off the post.

6': Stepping in, stepping up

Down its starting goalkeeper, Zambia got a huge boost early on, as backup goalie Musonda showed her poise by thwarting an early shot attempt.

5': Pushing forward

Japan needs a big tournament from its strikers if it's going to reignite the success it experienced a decade ago, and Tanaka showed her aggressiveness early by putting pressure on Zambia's defense.

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.

Getting into rhythm

Zambia's Copper Queens had the vibes on 100 as they prepared to take the pitch for their World Cup debut. In fact, they've got their own World Cup song available right now!

‘Practice every day with high goals’

Japan's Jun Endo has been playing soccer since she was 2 years old. She shares some advice for young players in this video feature.

Ready to go

These teams have different experience levels, but both are looking to start fast and make a splash in this tournament.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here . Find the latest scores here .

