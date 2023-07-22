Zambia vs. Japan live updates: Women's World Cup 2023 top plays
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup goes full steam ahead Saturday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with a Group C matchup between Zambia and Japan at FMG Stadium Waikato in New Zealand.
This will be the World Cup debut for Zambia, which is the lowest-ranked team to ever qualify for the tournament at No. 77 in the world. Japan meanwhile, has much more experience, making eight previous appearances and winning it all in 2011.
Japan has been on a roll of late, winning three of its last four games, including against Olympic champion Canada in February's SheBelieves Cup.
Follow our live coverage below!
42': What a pass
Teamwork makes the dream work! Japan played crisp soccer throughout the first half, finally seeing their work pay off as Hinata Miyazawa struck pay dirt with her fifth international goal.
20': It won't count!
Japan had the pressure on from the game's outset, and after multiple early chances, was able to put away a goal courtesy of a stellar sliding shot from Mina Tanaka. But after the referees checked with VAR, the goal was ruled ineligible due to an offside call.
9': Clang!
Catherine Musonda had her mettle tested early, as Japan fired off a scary shot attempt that just missed the back of the net, as it careened off the post.
6': Stepping in, stepping up
Down its starting goalkeeper, Zambia got a huge boost early on, as backup goalie Musonda showed her poise by thwarting an early shot attempt.
5': Pushing forward
Japan needs a big tournament from its strikers if it's going to reignite the success it experienced a decade ago, and Tanaka showed her aggressiveness early by putting pressure on Zambia's defense.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Getting into rhythm
Zambia's Copper Queens had the vibes on 100 as they prepared to take the pitch for their World Cup debut. In fact, they've got their own World Cup song available right now!
‘Practice every day with high goals’
Japan's Jun Endo has been playing soccer since she was 2 years old. She shares some advice for young players in this video feature.
Ready to go
These teams have different experience levels, but both are looking to start fast and make a splash in this tournament.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Bettor places big bet, $70k on USWNT to beat Vietnam in Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Nigeria-Canada ends in draw
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Alternate betting options for USWNT-Vietnam
Women's World Cup Daily: Host countries New Zealand, Australia both pick up wins
Philippines-Switzerland, Spain-Costa Rica predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How USWNT is prepping for Vietnam in World Cup opener
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States No. 1; Canada moves down after draw
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Switzerland tops Philippines, 2-0
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Bettor places big bet, $70k on USWNT to beat Vietnam in Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Nigeria-Canada ends in draw
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Alternate betting options for USWNT-Vietnam
Women's World Cup Daily: Host countries New Zealand, Australia both pick up wins
Philippines-Switzerland, Spain-Costa Rica predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How USWNT is prepping for Vietnam in World Cup opener
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States No. 1; Canada moves down after draw
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Switzerland tops Philippines, 2-0