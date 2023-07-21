World Cup 2023 social media tracker: Joe Biden, Tom Brady, Mia Hamm among USWNT well-wishers
The two-time defending champion United States team opens its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a match against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
The USWNT is looking to become the first team on either the men's or women's side to win three straight FIFA World Cups. The U.S. is currently ranked No. 1 in the FIFA World Rankings and is a heavy favorite against No. 32 Vietnam, which is playing in its first-ever Women's World Cup match.
Follow along below to see how the world is reacting as the USWNT embarks on a quest for history!
PREGAME
Support for USWNT!
President Joe Biden wished the USWNT well in a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning, and several sports stars from across the U.S., including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and FOX Sports' own Tom Brady and Derek Jeter, have joined him in doing so throughout the day.
Getting ready!
As the USWNT prepares to start its historic three-peat quest, the squad is keeping it light, while fans — and our own World Cup NOW crew — predict big things for the opener against Vietnam.
All business for the USWNT
Special guest on the FOX set!
Back in Sydney, a couple of our FOX Sports soccer analysts got a visit from a very special new friend.
Check out the full schedule for the Women's World Cup and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Bettor places big bet, $70k on USWNT to beat Vietnam in Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Nigeria-Canada ends in draw
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Alternate betting options for USWNT-Vietnam
Women's World Cup Daily: Host countries New Zealand, Australia both pick up wins
Philippines-Switzerland, Spain-Costa Rica predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How USWNT is prepping for Vietnam in World Cup opener
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States No. 1; Canada moves down after draw
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Switzerland tops Philippines, 2-0
-
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
Bettor places big bet, $70k on USWNT to beat Vietnam in Women's World Cup
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Nigeria-Canada ends in draw
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Alternate betting options for USWNT-Vietnam
Women's World Cup Daily: Host countries New Zealand, Australia both pick up wins
Philippines-Switzerland, Spain-Costa Rica predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
-
How USWNT is prepping for Vietnam in World Cup opener
Women's World Cup power rankings: United States No. 1; Canada moves down after draw
Women's World Cup 2023 highlights: Switzerland tops Philippines, 2-0