England vs. Haiti Women's World Cup live updates: England in lead
England opens its 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup championship fight against Haiti (FOX and the FOX Sports app) as the two squads clash at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.
The Lionesses enter the match as one of the favorites to dethrone the top-ranked Americans in the tournament, as they're currently fourth in FIFA's World Rankings. Haiti meanwhile, faces a steep challenge, as it holds the 54th position globally. England will have its work cut out for it, however, as it will play without the contributions of injured stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson.
On the bright side, England captain Millie Bright was cleared to start Saturday's match. She had been recovering from a knee injury she endured in Chelsea’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg with Lyon in March.
Follow our live coverage below!
36': Tried for the bicycle!
If you're going to net your first ever goal on the biggest stage, you might as well do it in style, right? Haiti scored an A in the flair department on this bicycle kick attempt, but dropped a few letter grades in the accuracy one.
29': GOAL! England takes lead on penalty …. eventually
There was drama at the 29-minute mark. First, England was awarded a penalty when a Haiti defender reached her hands up to tip a ball.
Then, after the first penalty by Georgia Stanway was saved, the referee ruled that the goalie had left her line too early. Stanway then went right back to the same spot, giving England a 1-0 lead. England is unbeaten when scoring first in the women's World Cup, at 13-2-0.
14': Close call for Haiti!
Haiti very nearly scored its first-ever World Cup goal and took an early lead on this impressive run, but the shot went just wide.
4': Early pressure
Chloe Kelly tested Haiti's keeper early with a left-footed shot from long range.
3': Passing fancy
England looked sharp early, applying pressure through sharp passing as they worked the ball into a dangerous area.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Lionesses arrive in style
