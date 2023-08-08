FIFA Women's World Cup Colombia vs. Jamaica live updates: Match scoreless in second half Updated Aug. 8, 2023 5:07 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Colombia taking on Jamaica in the round of 16 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Colombia has been one of the most surprising teams in the tournament thus far. It stunned Germany en route to winning Group H outright. Linda Caicedo has been one of the breakout stars of this World Cup, scoring two group-stage goals.

Jamaica, another surprising team, finished as the runner-up in Group F after draws with both Brazil and France.

The winner of Tuesday's match will take on England, who defeated Nigeria in penalty kicks, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below!

Colombia vs. Jamaica

Halftime: Match locked in a scoreless tie

There weren't many scoring opportunities in the first half, but Colombia was able to get more shots off. It registered seven total shots with two on goal, adding in four corner kicks. Jamaica, meanwhile, only registered two total shots in the first half.

45' + 2': Colombia miscommunication almost leads to goal

Catalina Pérez was unsure whether to step up and get the ball, almost leaving her in no man's land before the ball was booted out of play for a corner.

41': First yellow

Jamaica's Chantelle Swaby earned the first booking of the match when she poked Colombia's Mayra Ramírez along the sideline while contesting a ball.

27': Taking it in her own hands

Jamaica goalie Becky Spencer went up in the box to catch a Colombian cross early on to keep the game scoreless.

13': Crafty play

Caicedo showed off her dribbling skills early on as she tried to make magic happen in the corner of the attacking end.

1': Underway!

The last day of the round of 16 is underway!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women's World Cup Colombia Jamaica

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share