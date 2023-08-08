FIFA Women's World Cup
Colombia vs. Jamaica live updates: Match scoreless in second half
FIFA Women's World Cup

Colombia vs. Jamaica live updates: Match scoreless in second half

Updated Aug. 8, 2023 5:07 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Tuesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app) with Colombia taking on Jamaica in the round of 16 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

Colombia has been one of the most surprising teams in the tournament thus far. It stunned Germany en route to winning Group H outright. Linda Caicedo has been one of the breakout stars of this World Cup, scoring two group-stage goals.

Jamaica, another surprising team, finished as the runner-up in Group F after draws with both Brazil and France.

The winner of Tuesday's match will take on England, who defeated Nigeria in penalty kicks, in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow our live coverage below!

Colombia vs. Jamaica

Halftime: Match locked in a scoreless tie

There weren't many scoring opportunities in the first half, but Colombia was able to get more shots off. It registered seven total shots with two on goal, adding in four corner kicks. Jamaica, meanwhile, only registered two total shots in the first half.

45' + 2': Colombia miscommunication almost leads to goal 

Catalina Pérez was unsure whether to step up and get the ball, almost leaving her in no man's land before the ball was booted out of play for a corner.

41': First yellow

Jamaica's Chantelle Swaby earned the first booking of the match when she poked Colombia's Mayra Ramírez along the sideline while contesting a ball. 

27': Taking it in her own hands

Jamaica goalie Becky Spencer went up in the box to catch a Colombian cross early on to keep the game scoreless.

13': Crafty play

Caicedo showed off her dribbling skills early on as she tried to make magic happen in the corner of the attacking end.

1': Underway!

The last day of the round of 16 is underway!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Women's World Cup
Colombia
Jamaica
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 10 potential coach candidates if USWNT moves on from Vlatko Andonovski

10 potential coach candidates if USWNT moves on from Vlatko Andonovski

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes