Australia vs. France live updates: Scoreless at half despite great chances for both teams
Updated Aug. 12, 2023 3:51 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with a quarterfinal matchup between tournament co-host Australia and France at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Australia and France checked in at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings. Australia looks to continue a very strong World Cup showing in front of its home fans. The Matildas have star striker and captain Sam Kerr back and are hoping they can reintegrate her smoothly without halting the momentum they've created in her absence

On the other side, Wendie Renard and Les Bleues look to build off a dominant showing thus far that has them looking like one of the tournament favorites.

Saturday's tilt features a lot of star power, including three Golden Boot favorites — France forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Eugenie Le Sommer, along with Australia forward Hayley Raso. What's more, Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and France goalie Pauline Peyraud-Magnin are on the short list for this year's Golden Glove award.

Follow our live coverage below!

Australia vs. France

HALFTIME

Who will strike first?

The World Cup NOW crew broke down an action-packed, but ultimately scoreless, first half in Brisbane.

FIRST HALF

45': Mary Fowler can't finish the attack just before halftime

41': Elisa De Almeida saves France with incredible deflection in goal!

32': Stellar save from Australia's Mackenzie Arnold to keep France off the scoresheet

Australia and France remain scoreless after a great save by Mackenzie Arnold

Australia and France remain scoreless after a great save by Mackenzie Arnold

12': Near miss as France keeps knocking early

8': Early chance for Kadidiatou Diani and France

 

1': Underway in front of a passionate home crowd!

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Starting lineups

Australia's star striker Kerr is once again out of the starting XI, but is expected to play Saturday. A calf injury has held Kerr to just 10 total minutes in the World Cup thus far, all of which came in Australia's most recent win over Denmark in the round of 16.

France, meanwhile, will have to stop Kerr and Raso without defender Ève Périsset, at least at first. Périsset is out of the starting XI for Les Bleues.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
Australia
France
