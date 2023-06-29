United States Women's World Cup 2023: Records, players and teams by the numbers Published Jun. 29, 2023 6:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

By the FOX Women's World Cup Research Team

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand will begin airing on FOX Networks with the opening matches July 20.

Throughout the tournament, the FOX Women's World Cup research team will be providing our talent with the most interesting stats and information to elevate their broadcasts.

But before the ball gets rolling, here are 10 numbers you should know going into the tournament, courtesy of that very same research team:

BY THE NUMBERS

40 — The United States' 40 Women's World Cup wins are the most of any team at the tournament. The Americans also hold the record for most matches played (50). The men's tournament adopted the 32-team format in 1998.

64 — A total of 64 games will be played across five cities in Australia and four in New Zealand. The final will be played at Sydney Olympic Stadium in Australia on August 20.

32 — Unlike the previous iterations of the Women's World Cup, this year's tournament will feature 32 teams separated into eight groups of four.

17 — Brazil's Marta has scored 17 goals at the Women's World Cup, which is the most all-time. The only other active player with double-digit goals is Christine Sinclair, who's scored 10 for Canada. The United States' Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe each have nine.

13 — The United States holds the record for largest margin of victory and most goals scored by a single team at a Women's World Cup for its 13-0 thrashing of Thailand in 2019.

7 — Seven countries have qualified for all nine Women's World Cups (including 2023): The United States, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Japan, Brazil and Nigeria.

5 — Marta and Christine Sinclair have scored at least one goal in the last five consecutive Women's World Cups, making them the only two players in the tournament's history to accomplish that feat.

4 — With four Women's World Cup trophies, the United States women's national team has won the quadrennial tournament more times than any other country. Germany is the only other country that has won more than one. Japan and Norway each have one.

2 — For the first time ever, the Women's World Cup will be co-hosted by two countries: Australia and New Zealand. It's also the first World Cup that will be hosted in the Southern Hemisphere.

0 — No team — men's or women's — has ever won three consecutive World Cups. If the United States is able to win it again this year, it would become the first team to do it.

