France's Deschamps Dismisses Saliba Injury Fears, Dembélé Set To Return

France have received a double boost ahead of their final World Cup warm-up fixture against Northern Ireland, with William Saliba's fitness clear and Ousmane Dembélé set for a return.

Manager Didier Deschamps has moved to calm fears over his star defender while confirming a tactical shift for his attacking line.

Saliba's Fitness Concerns Dismissed

The Arsenal defender has been battling a persistent back issue, leading to reports that the center back requires long-term surgical intervention once the tournament concludes.

However, Deschamps has moved quickly to dismiss any immediate fears regarding his availability for the upcoming friendly against Northern Ireland and the World Cup itself.

"All 26 players will be available for tomorrow's match," Deschamps told Telefoot ahead of the Northern Ireland clash.

"He is being looked after by the medical staff, and we are also managing him based on how he feels. But it's something he's had for several weeks and it hasn't prevented him from playing every match with Arsenal, including that final [of the Champions League] for 120 minutes."

Dembélé Returns To Training After European Glory

While Saliba manages his recovery, Dembélé is set to be integrated back into the fold following a period of rest.

The PSG winger was left on the bench during the recent 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, having been granted extra time to recover from a grueling Champions League final victory against Arsenal.

Deschamps has now confirmed that the explosive attacker is in line for a starting role in the final warm-up fixture on Monday.

When asked directly if the former Barcelona man would be in the lineup, Deschamps said: "Yes, like other players. Ousmane is one of the players, like Desire (Doue), who didn't play after the final. I felt it was important for him to recover."

The return of the Ballon d'Or winner's pace and trickery will be a welcome sight for a French side looking to find their rhythm.

Internal Tensions Over Image Rights

However, it is not all smooth sailing in the French camp. Reports have emerged of an extremely tense atmosphere surrounding the use of player image rights.

Superstars Kylian Mbappé and Rayan Cherki are reportedly unhappy with the French Football Federation (FFF) over a promotional campaign for a sports-betting operator.

The stars are seeking clarification from the federation, with the report stating they are "unhappy that many of their images are being used in an advertising campaign for a betting company, an official partner of the FFF."

While this off-field distraction looms, Deschamps will be hoping the focus remains on the pitch as the squad prepares for their final friendly match in Europe.

World Cup Opener On The Horizon

Everything is currently being built for the opening fixture of the 2026 World Cup, where France will face a familiar foe in Senegal.

The memories of 2002 still linger, and Deschamps is determined to avoid any such slip-ups this time around. Having Saliba fit and Dembélé refreshed provides the tactical flexibility required to navigate a tricky Group I.

With the final preparations concluding in the match against Northern Ireland, the focus will then shift to maintaining the fitness of key individuals while integrating the late-arriving Champions League winners into the tactical setup.

Les Bleus are once again among the favorites, and with their stars returning to the fold, the expectations in Paris are as high as ever.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.