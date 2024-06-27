UEFA Euro Will trend of favorites winning continue in Euros, Copa América? Updated Jun. 27, 2024 10:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Sports in 2024 have been dominated by favorites thus far.

Let's take a trip down memory lane.

Michigan started the year off by winning the National Championship. It had the fourth-best odds coming into the season at +1000 and was at +180 and the favorite after the College Football Playoff field was announced.

The Kansas City Chiefs then won the Super Bowl as +600 preseason favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shifting over to college basketball, UConn was 12-1 to begin the year and closed at +280 (favorites) prior to the first game of March Madness. During the tournament, the No. 1 seeded Huskies were favored by at least 6.5 points in every game they played. They won each game by double digits.

South Carolina also won the women's tournament after opening the season as favorites at +290.

Additionally, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has dominated the PGA Tour this season, as he has won six tournaments (all as favorites), including the Masters at +325.

Lastly, within the last week, the Florida Panthers and Boston Celtics both won their respective championships, adding to the list of favorites to win.

With the Euros and Copa América tournaments in full swing on the FOX networks, will the trend continue?

France and England opened the Euros tied as favorites at +400. France has advanced to the Round of 16, but after a very disappointing draw against Poland, it failed to win its group and will face Belgium in the first round of the knockout stage.

France has since dropped to +600 to win the tournament.

On the other hand, England won its group and will play Slovakia in the Round of 16.

England is now the lone favorite at +350.

Alexi Lalas' updated UEFA Euro 2024 Power Rankings

Argentina and Brazil opened Copa América as the favorites at +175 and +220, respectively.

Argentina, the defending Euro and World Cup champions, defeated Canada 2-0 in its opening match. Brazil, however, has had a very shaky start to the tournament. It tied its first game against Costa Rica, a match in which Brazil was -1200 favorites.

Argentina now sits as the lone favorite to win the tournament at +150.

Can England, France, Argentina and Brazil be the next favorites to win a major trophy, or will an underdog finally make some noise?

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share