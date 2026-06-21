Diogo Dalot Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Has Total Support From Portugal

Diogo Dalot has revealed that the Portugal squad held a detailed meeting before the World Cup to prepare for the inevitable social media backlash that follows any Cristiano Ronaldo performance.

Despite the outside noise following a disappointing opening result, the Manchester United defender insists the group remains "unshakable" in their support for their captain.

Portugal's Pre-Tournament Preparation For The Media Circus

Critics wasted no time in targeting Portugal and their legendary captain following a frustrating 1-1 draw with Congo DR in their World Cup opener.

The result sparked a wave of negativity online, with high-profile figures like Thierry Henry suggesting that the focus needs to shift away from Ronaldo's personal milestones and toward the team's collective success.

However, Dalot has revealed that Roberto Martinez's squad was fully aware of the storm that was coming.

"It's very simple. In the locker room, at our stadium, we had the opportunity before arriving at the World Cup to have a detailed conversation about this [social media and criticism]," Dalot explained. "It was almost as if we'd anticipated that this would happen. Of course, when you have a squad like this especially with a player like Cristiano we have to be prepared, a little more than usual."

Maintaining A United Front Against Outside Noise

The intensity of the scrutiny surrounding Ronaldo is unique in world football, often magnifying every gesture or missed chance into a national crisis.

Dalot insists that the squad's internal bond hasn't been weakened by the external pressure, noting that the team remains focused on their ultimate goal of lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

Discussing the impact of the pre-tournament meeting, Dalot added: "The fact that we had that pre-World Cup conversation to prepare ourselves for these moments meant that when it actually happened, we were able to send the message that the group is unshakable — we knew this was going to happen. We knew we'd face difficulties and criticism ... Sometimes unfair, sometimes untrue, and often blown out of proportion."

Ronaldo's Legendary Resilience In The Face Of Scrutiny

At 41 years old, Ronaldo is no stranger to the spotlight, having spent over two decades as the focal point of the Portuguese national team.

Dalot believes that the Al-Nassr forward’s experience is his greatest asset, allowing him to remain calm while those around him might otherwise become distracted by the headlines.

"Everyone already knows how well Cristiano handles criticism. He has over 20 years of experience with the national team," Dalot continued.

"I think what he conveys to the team, that confidence, those criticisms are just part of the game, especially given the level at which we're capable of playing, being in one of the biggest, if not the biggest, competitions in the world."

Focus Shifts To Crucial Uzbekistan Clash

The pressure will remain high as Portugal prepares for a vital Group K match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday. With their progression to the knockout stages far from guaranteed after the opening draw, the team will once again look to their captain to provide the spark needed to ignite their campaign.

Dalot is confident that the 1-1 draw was merely a temporary setback and that Ronaldo’s influence remains as strong as ever.

"The confidence he instills in us, and we in him, has always been the same and always will be," the defender said. "As long as he represents the national team, I think he'll always have that ability and will always be ready to play."