Who's Left in the 2026 World Cup? Who's Been Eliminated?

Half the World Cup's Round of 16 is already in the books, and two teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals. Four more spots open up today and tomorrow, all on FOX and FOX One. Here's where the World Cup bracket stands.

Who's Left in the 2026 World Cup?

Already through to the quarterfinals

Morocco

France

Norway

England

England’s thrilling 3-2 win over Mexico, Norway’s upset of Brazil, & previewing USA vs Belgium Lalas & Mosse recap England-Mexico, Norway-Brazil, Balogun's red card, and preview USA-Belgium.

Still alive, playing this week

Spain

Portugal

United States

Belgium

Argentina

Egypt

Colombia

Switzerland

Who's Been Eliminated in the 2026 World Cup?

Eliminated in the group stage

South Korea

Czechia

Qatar

Scotland

Haiti

Turkey

Curaçao

Tunisia

Iran

New Zealand

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Iraq

Jordan

Uzbekistan

Panama

Eliminated in the round of 32

Netherlands

South Africa

Germany

Sweden

Japan

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

DR Congo

Austria

Croatia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Senegal

Cape Verde

Australia

Algeria

Ghana

Eliminated in the round of 16

Canada

Paraguay

Brazil

Mexico

How to Watch the World Cup