FIFA Men's World Cup
Who's Left in the 2026 World Cup? Who's Been Eliminated?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who's Left in the 2026 World Cup? Who's Been Eliminated?

Updated Jul. 6, 2026 10:14 a.m. ET

Half the World Cup's Round of 16 is already in the books, and two teams have punched their tickets to the quarterfinals. Four more spots open up today and tomorrow, all on FOX and FOX One. Here's where the World Cup bracket stands.

Who's Left in the 2026 World Cup?

Already through to the quarterfinals

  • Morocco
  • France
  • Norway
  • England

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Still alive, playing this week

  • Spain
  • Portugal
  • United States
  • Belgium
  • Argentina
  • Egypt
  • Colombia
  • Switzerland

Who's Been Eliminated in the 2026 World Cup?

Eliminated in the group stage

  • South Korea
  • Czechia
  • Qatar
  • Scotland
  • Haiti
  • Turkey
  • Curaçao
  • Tunisia
  • Iran
  • New Zealand
  • Uruguay
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Iraq
  • Jordan
  • Uzbekistan
  • Panama

Eliminated in the round of 32

  • Netherlands
  • South Africa
  • Germany
  • Sweden
  • Japan
  • Ivory Coast
  • Ecuador
  • DR Congo
  • Austria
  • Croatia
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Senegal
  • Cape Verde
  • Australia
  • Algeria
  • Ghana

Eliminated in the round of 16

  • Canada
  • Paraguay
  • Brazil
  • Mexico

How to Watch the World Cup

Every remaining match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup airs on FOX, with everything streaming live and on demand on FOX One.

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