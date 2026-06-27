Who Will Cristiano Ronaldo And Portugal Play In The World Cup Round Of 32?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal now know who they will face in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32.

Portugal finished in second place in Group K after drawing with Colombia on Saturday. Portugal will face Croatia, the second-place finisher in Group L, on Thursday, July 2.

Here is everything you need to know about Portugal's round of 32 opponent:

Who Is Portugal's Round Of 32 Opponent?

As the runner-up in Group L, Croatia will play Portugal in the round of 32. Croatia entered Saturday in third place in Group L, but defeated Ghana 2-1 to improve its standing. Croatia finished third at the 2022 World Cup, and second in 2018.

COLOMBIA SITS ON TOP 🇨🇴 Colombia wins Group K, Portugal and DR Congo leap into Round of 32 ⚽️

When Is Portugal vs. Croatia?

Portugal will face Croatia on Thursday, July 2, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Toronto Stadium. Croatian fans flooded Toronto stadium for its second match at the 2026 World Cup against Panama.

Who Is Croatia's Best Player?

Luka Modrić is certainly Croatia's most famous player. The 40-year-old delivered a vintage performance against Ghana, assisting Nikola Vlasic's match-winning goal against Ghana.

Martin Baturina might have usurped Modrić as Croatia's current best player. Baturina scored a banger from outside the box against England, and has been a consistent force on the ball throughout this tournament.