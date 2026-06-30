Who Is Norway's Next World Cup Opponent?
Norway defeated Ivory Coast thanks to Erling Haaland's 86th minute match-winning goal. The victory was the first in the World Cup knockout rounds in Norwegian men's soccer history.
Now, what's next for Norway at the World Cup?
Here is the matchup for the round of 16 and its potential path to making the World Cup final.
Ivory Coast vs Norway Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 32
Who Will Norway Play In The Round Of 16?
After beating Ivory Coast in the round of 32 on Tuesday, Norway will face Brazil, which beat Japan in the round of 32 on Monday. The round of 16 match between Norway and Brazil will be Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET at New York New Jersey Stadium (watch on FOX and stream on FOX One).
Who Could Norway Face In The Quarterfinals?
If Norway defeats Brazil in the round of 16, it has four potential opponents in the quarterfinals. Mexico, Ecuador, England or DR Congo are Norway's potential quarterfinals opponents.
Mexico and Ecuador play Tuesday in Mexico City (9 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One), while England and DR Congo face off Wednesday in Atlanta (noon ET on FOX and FOX One).
Norway is ranked 21st in FIFA's rankings, while England is No. 4, Mexico is No. 9 and Ecuador is No. 24.
If Norway reaches the quarterfinals, it'll play at Miami Stadium on Saturday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.
Who Could Norway Coast Face In The Semifinals?
There are eight possibilities for Norway in the semifinals: Argentina, Cape Verde, Australia, Egypt, Switzerland, Algeria, Colombia and Ghana.
If Norway reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.
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