FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is France's Next World Cup Opponent?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is France's Next World Cup Opponent?

Published Jun. 30, 2026 6:53 p.m. ET

France blew past Sweden with a 3-0 victory to advance to the round of 16. Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net twice, curling a shot around the goalkeeper with his right foot in the first half. He latched onto Bradley Barcola's through ball for a right-footed finish in the second half. Then Barcola got on the scoresheet for good measure. 

After the impressive win, what's next for France at the World Cup? Here is who it will play in the round of 16 and the potential path to making the World Cup final. 

Kylian Mbappé Scores Brace vs Sweden 🇫🇷 His Third in 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Kylian Mbappé Scores Brace vs Sweden 🇫🇷 His Third in 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Who Will France Play In The Round Of 16?

After beating Sweden in the round of 32 on Tuesday, France will face Paraguay, which beat Germany on Monday. The round of 16 match between France and Paraguay will be Saturday, July 4, at 5 p.m. ET at Philadelphia Stadium (watch on FOX and stream on FOX One). 

Who Could France Face In The Quarterfinals?

If France defeats Paraguay in the round of 16, it has two potential opponents in the quarterfinals. Canada or Morocco are France's potential quarterfinals opponents. Canada beat South Africa on Sunday to advance to the round of 16, while Morocco topped the Netherlands on Monday. 

In FIFA's rankings, Canada is ranked No. 30, while Morocco is No. 6.

If France reaches the quarterfinals, it'll play at Boston Stadium on Thursday, July 9, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could France Face In The Semifinals?

There are eight possibilities for France in the semifinals: Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Austria, USA, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium and Senegal. 

If France reaches the semifinals, it'll play at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, July 14, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

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