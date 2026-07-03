Who Is Colombia's Next World Cup Opponent?

Colombia booked its spot in the round of 16 with a 1-0 victory over Ghana on Friday night, navigating the pressure of the opening knockout stage to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Now, what's next for Los Cafeteros at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here is a look at which team Colombia will play in the round of 16 and its potential path to making the World Cup final.

Who Will Colombia Play In The Round Of 16?

Following a 1-0 win over Ghana in the round of 32, Colombia will advance to play Switzerland, which defeated Algeria 2-0 to secure its spot.

Colombia's potential round of 16 match against Switzerland will take place at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 7, at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Colombia Play In The Quarterfinals?

If Colombia advances past Switzerland in the round of 16, it will face the winner of the upcoming matchup between Argentina and Egypt — both of whom advanced on Friday after defeating Cape Verde and Australia, respectively.

If Colombia advances, the quarterfinals match will take place at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, July 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Colombia Play In The Semifinals?

If Colombia advances to the semifinals of the World Cup, it has four possible opponents waiting on its side of the bracket: the winner of England vs. Mexico or the winner of Brazil vs. Norway.

If Colombia advances, its semifinal match will take place at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.