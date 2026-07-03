FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Is Egypt's Next World Cup Opponent?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Is Egypt's Next World Cup Opponent?

Updated Jul. 3, 2026 5:24 p.m. ET

For the first time in the history of its federation, Egypt will advance in the knockout stage of the World Cup. The Pharaohs defeated Australia on penalty kicks on Friday, moving on from the round of 32 to the round of 16. 

Now, what's next for Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here is a look at which team Egypt will play in the round of 16 and its potential path to making the World Cup final. 

Who Will Egypt Play In The Round Of 16?

Following Egypt's win over Australia in the round of 32, it will play the winner of Argentina vs. Cape Verde, a match set for Friday at Miami Stadium.

Egypt's round of 16 match against the winner of Argentina-Cape Verde will take place at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, at noon ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Egypt Play In The Quarterfinals?

If Egypt advances past the winner of Argentina-Cape Verde in the round of 16, it has three possible opponents it could play in the quarterfinals: Switzerland — which beat Algeria in the round of 32 to advance — and Colombia or Ghana, which face off Friday at Kansas City Stadium at 9:30 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

If Egypt advances, the quarterfinals match will take place at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Egypt Play In The Semifinals?

If Egypt advances to the semifinals of the World Cup, it has four possible opponents: the winner of England vs. Mexico or the winner of Brazil vs. Norway.

If Egypt advances, its semifinal match will take place at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

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