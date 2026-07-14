Who Are the Announcers for France vs. Spain in the 2026 World Cup Semifinal?

France and Spain meet today for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the first time the top four FIFA-ranked teams have ever reached the same semifinal round. FOX has built out a full slate of talent for the occasion, in the booth and in the studio alike.

Who's Calling the Match?

John Strong has play-by-play, with Stu Holden alongside him as analyst. They're FOX's lead announcer team for the entire tournament and will call both semifinals this week, France vs. Spain today and England vs. Argentina on Wednesday.

Mark Clattenburg serves as the dedicated rules analyst for both semifinals. On the sideline in Dallas, Jenny Taft and Natalie Gedra report from the field.

Who's in the Studio?

Rebecca Lowe hosts the on-site studio show at both semifinals, joined by Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

For today's game specifically, Rob Stone leads a separate Dallas set with analysts Javier "Chicharito" Hernández and Landon Donovan.

How to Watch France vs. Spain

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Pregame: Two-hour pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Dallas, TX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

The winner advances to face either England or Argentina in the World Cup final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.