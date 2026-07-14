Who Are the Announcers for England vs. Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Semifinal?

England and Argentina meet Wednesday for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, closing out a semifinal round that features the top four FIFA-ranked teams for the first time ever. FOX has built out a full slate of talent for the occasion, in the booth and in the studio alike.

Who's Calling the Match?

John Strong has play-by-play, with Stu Holden alongside him as analyst. They're FOX's lead announcer team for the entire tournament and will call both semifinals this week, France vs. Spain on Tuesday and England vs. Argentina on Wednesday.

Mark Clattenburg serves as the dedicated rules analyst for both semifinals. On the sideline in Atlanta, Tom Rinaldi, Geoff Shreeves and Katie Shanahan report from the field.

Who's in the Studio?

Rebecca Lowe hosts the on-site studio show at both semifinals, joined by Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

For Wednesday's game specifically, Jules Breach leads a separate Atlanta set with analysts Carli Lloyd and Landon Donovan.

How to Watch England vs. Argentina

Date: Wednesday, July 15

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Pregame: Two-hour pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

The winner advances to face Spain in the World Cup final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.