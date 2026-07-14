Who Are the Announcers for England vs. Argentina in the 2026 World Cup Semifinal?
England and Argentina meet Wednesday for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, closing out a semifinal round that features the top four FIFA-ranked teams for the first time ever. FOX has built out a full slate of talent for the occasion, in the booth and in the studio alike.
Who's Calling the Match?
John Strong has play-by-play, with Stu Holden alongside him as analyst. They're FOX's lead announcer team for the entire tournament and will call both semifinals this week, France vs. Spain on Tuesday and England vs. Argentina on Wednesday.
Mark Clattenburg serves as the dedicated rules analyst for both semifinals. On the sideline in Atlanta, Tom Rinaldi, Geoff Shreeves and Katie Shanahan report from the field.
Who's in the Studio?
Rebecca Lowe hosts the on-site studio show at both semifinals, joined by Alexi Lalas, Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
For Wednesday's game specifically, Jules Breach leads a separate Atlanta set with analysts Carli Lloyd and Landon Donovan.
How to Watch England vs. Argentina
- Date: Wednesday, July 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Pregame: Two-hour pregame coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, GA
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One
The winner advances to face Spain in the World Cup final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.
-
How Do You Stop Lionel Messi? Switzerland Focused On Simply Containing Argentina’s GOAT
Shohei Ohtani Out Of MLB All-Star Game, Will Also Miss Friday Night's Start
Mikel Merino Rescues La Roja Again: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win Over Belgium
-
The Young Star vs. The Old Guard: What To Know For Spain vs. Belgium
2026 World Cup Bracket: Spain First Team To Clinch Ticket To Final
The Lore Of Lamine Yamal: From The Lionel Messi Baby Picture To The 2026 World Cup
-
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Two
Could Lamine Yamal Be Benched For Spain vs. France World Cup Semifinal?
The Summer Of Erling Haaland: Norway's Star Striker Enjoying All Of The USA World Cup
-
How Do You Stop Lionel Messi? Switzerland Focused On Simply Containing Argentina’s GOAT
Shohei Ohtani Out Of MLB All-Star Game, Will Also Miss Friday Night's Start
Mikel Merino Rescues La Roja Again: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win Over Belgium
-
The Young Star vs. The Old Guard: What To Know For Spain vs. Belgium
2026 World Cup Bracket: Spain First Team To Clinch Ticket To Final
The Lore Of Lamine Yamal: From The Lionel Messi Baby Picture To The 2026 World Cup
-
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Two
Could Lamine Yamal Be Benched For Spain vs. France World Cup Semifinal?
The Summer Of Erling Haaland: Norway's Star Striker Enjoying All Of The USA World Cup