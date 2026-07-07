Where To Find Colombia's Stars Following World Cup Elimination

Colombia earned a place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The team advanced past the group stage to compete in the elimination rounds of the tournament.

During the group stage, they competed in matches against Uzbekistan, DR Congo, and Portugal. Colombia secured advancement to the knockout stage, where they defeated Ghana in the Round of 32 to progress further in the tournament.

Ultimately, Switzerland eliminated Colombia in the Round of 16. The match remained tied 0-0 after 120 minutes of play, and Switzerland won the penalty shootout 4-3 to advance.

So what's next for the players who led Colombia to its knockout stage appearance?

Rodriguez captained Colombia during the tournament and started in the Round of 16 match against Switzerland. He is a free agent after leaving Major League Soccer club Minnesota United in June 2026 prior to the start of the tournament.

Diaz played as a forward for Colombia during the tournament and scored his penalty during the shootout against Switzerland. He plays club football in Germany for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Sanchez anchored the defense for Colombia during the World Cup campaign, appearing in the Round of 16 match against Switzerland. He plays club football in Turkey for Galatasaray.

Hernandez appeared as a substitute for Colombia during the tournament, recording an assist against Uzbekistan. He plays club football in Spain for La Liga side Real Betis.

Suárez provided the assist for Jhon Arias' winning goal in a 1-0 victory against Ghana in the round of 32. He plays club football for Sporting CP in Portugal.

