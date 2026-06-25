Pedri Reveals the Secret Behind Lionel Messi’s World Cup Longevity

Lionel Messi is continuing to defy the laws of physics and time at the 2026 World Cup, leaving even his former team-mates in awe of his longevity. As the veteran superstar leads Argentina's charge for a second consecutive global crown, Spain sensation Pedri has opened up on why his former Barcelona colleague remains the most effective player on the planet at 39.

Pedri González Hails Messi's Unique Talent

Despite the years passing, Messi remains the focal point of the footballing world, particularly as he continues to shatter records during the 2026 World Cup. His former Barcelona colleague Pedri, who shared a dressing room with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during the 2020-21 season, has watched the Argentine's latest exploits with a sense of familiar wonder. Speaking ahead of Spain's crucial group stage clash against Uruguay, the midfielder was quick to point out that age has done little to dull Messi's sharpest weapons.

In an interview with DSports, Pedri, who won the Copa del Rey alongside Messi at Camp Nou, spoke of his ongoing admiration for the legendary attacker. "I had the luck of being able to play and train with him and I enjoyed and learned a lot from him. Now, well, I enjoy him very much," the Spanish star explained.

The Secret to Messi's Longevity

While many players rely on physical attributes that naturally decline, Messi’s game has evolved to focus on his unparalleled understanding of space and timing. Pedri noted that when watching the 39-year-old on television, it becomes clear how he manipulates the game through intelligence rather than just speed. The vision that allowed him to dominate Europe for two decades is now serving him on the world stage in North America.

"I think that many times you see the game on TV and if you just start looking at him, he is looking where the free gap is or where he is going to be able to receive alone, because of quality he is overflowing, he has more than all the others. He sees football a little before the others and knows where to be to score a goal," Pedri continued. He summarized the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner by stating: "I think that what he does with the age he has, only he can do."

Breaking Records at The World Cup

Messi's performance at this tournament has been nothing short of historic. He has spearheaded Argentina's attack by scoring all five of the team's goals so far, a clinical hat-trick against Algeria and a double against Austria. These contributions haven't just been flashy; they have been essential in securing Argentina’s qualification for the knockout rounds as they look to defend their 2022 title.

Statistically, the Inter Miami star has ascended to a level of his own. With 18 total goals, he is now the leading scorer in World Cup history. He also holds the records for the most victories (18), most matches played (28), and the most minutes spent on the pitch (2489).

Potential knockout stage showdown

As the tournament progresses, the paths of the two former team-mates could eventually cross. Argentina are set to finish their group stage campaign against Jordan on Saturday at the Dallas Stadium, while Spain wrap up their initial phase against Uruguay at the Guadalajara Stadium in Mexico. Following a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a stalemate with Cape Verde, Pedri's side are well-positioned for a deep run.

Depending on how the bracket unfolds, Spain and Argentina could be on a collision course. A meeting in the semi-finals or the final would pit Pedri directly against his idol. For now, the Spanish youngster remains a fan of the man who continues to make the impossible look routine. Whether at Barcelona or on the global stage, the verdict remains the same: Messi is doing things that simply shouldn't be possible at 39.