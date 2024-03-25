Brazil
Vinícius Júnior still a target for racial abuse ahead of Spain-Brazil game
Brazil

Vinícius Júnior still a target for racial abuse ahead of Spain-Brazil game

Published Mar. 25, 2024 5:28 p.m. ET

Vinícius Júnior clenched his right fist and raised it high above his head after scoring at Mestalla Stadium, posing for a moment to make sure everyone noticed.

The symbolic gesture in early March came nearly a year after the Real Madrid forward was on that same field with tears in his eyes after being racially abused by some Valencia fans.

That incident sparked an outpouring of support for the Brazil forward, who is Black, and set off widespread calls for action by Spanish authorities and society in general.

At the time, many saw it as a turning point in the fight against racism in Spanish soccer.

ADVERTISEMENT

But some 10 months later, Vinícius has continued to be subjected to racist abuse in Spain despite the initial uproar that accompanied the incident at Mestalla.

The Brazilian broke down in tears while talking about the insults ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly between Spain and Brazil that was originally set up under the theme "One Skin" following the racial abuse aimed at Vinícius last year.

"Things have gotten worse since the first time I denounced what happened to me," Vinícius said. "Because people are not punished, they feel like they can keep saying things about the color of my skin to try to affect how I play. But they could try to do that in other ways, and I wouldn’t have a problem with that. I just want to play, and I want to be able to go to stadiums without anyone bothering me because of the color of my skin."

The Spain-Brazil game will take place just days after a new wave of racist and hate insults targeted Vinícius in matches in Spain.

"We haven’t fully advanced," said Esteban Ibarra, president of the Movement Against Intolerance, Racism and Xenophobia in Spain. "There was some response, but it wasn’t a significant step forward. In the end, if there still is a dominant feeling of impunity, the fans will keep acting the same way as before."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
FIFA Men's World Cup
Real Madrid
Vinicius
share
Get more from Brazil Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Man City defender Kyle Walker injured in England friendly with Brazil

Man City defender Kyle Walker injured in England friendly with Brazil

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes