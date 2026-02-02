Scorpion Kick! Lionel Messi, Colombia Legend Rene Higuita Recreate Iconic Move

Lionel Messi recreated an iconic scorpion kick with legendary goalkeeper Rene Higuita ahead of Inter Miami's latest friendly outing. The Herons, fresh from their historic MLS Cup triumph in 2025, are readying themselves for the start of a new campaign. Javier Mascherano's side are working their way through a preseason program in South America.

Messi and MLS Cup winners on show in Colombia

They suffered defeat in their first outing of 2026, but have now returned to winning ways. That is because they were able to battle past Atletico Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Inter Miami fell behind in that fixture, but Luis Suarez restored parity 10 minutes into the second half and a stoppage-time own goal from Elkin Rivero settled the contest.

Before a ball was kicked in anger, Messi - making his first trip to Medellin in 15 years — rubbed shoulders with iconic former Colombia international Higuita. He famously made headlines during a friendly outing against England in 1995 — delivering an acrobatic scorpion kick to clear a ball lofted forward by Three Lions midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi signed a ball for Higuita, before prodding another towards Higuita that allowed him to recreate his memorable moment from more than three decades ago.

Watch Messi recreate scorpion kick with Higuita

Mascherano reacts to win for Inter Miami

Messi was not on the field when Inter Miami forced their winner, having been replaced in the 75th-minute, but he gave the crowd what they came for. Atletico Nacional star Alfredo Morales was delighted to line up against the Argentine GOAT. He said: "He’s No. 1 in the world.

"We know what he generates in our people here in Colombia. Wherever he goes, it will be the same thing. It was a privilege to have him here, and thankfully we were able to face him because it will help us grow as players and as a club."

Mascherano said of the performance put in by his team, as German Berterame and Micael made their unofficial debuts for the club: "The team was much more recognisable as to who we are.

"You could also tell that we had another week working on things together. Today we competed well. "We still have much to improve on, but for large spells of the game we had the control and good play against a talented opponent."

Herons winger Mateo Silvetti said: "We grew into the game little by little. We started finding the spaces and the game. I think we had more possession today than we did in the last game. Little by little we will continue getting better.

"We are taking advantage of having games like this that allow us to test ourselves and start competing again. These opponents are super competitive and serve us in our process to get ready for the start of the season."

Inter Miami preseason 2026: Tour of South America continues

Inter Miami will continue their pre-season preparations next Saturday when heading to Ecuador for a meeting with Barcelona de Guayaquil at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha. Messi will once again be on show there.