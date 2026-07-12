Video Footage Indicates England's Jude Bellingham Still Hampered By Shoulder Injury

England fans have been left sweating over the fitness of Jude Bellingham after the Real Madrid midfielder was seen clutching his shoulder during the World Cup quarter-final against Norway. Despite undergoing corrective surgery in the past, the 23-year-old appeared to be in significant discomfort during and after an outing in Miami.

Alarm Bells Ringing For The Three Lions

In the midst of a tense World Cup quarter-final clash at the Hard Rock Stadium, a familiar sight struck fear into the hearts of England supporters. Bellingham was caught on camera repeatedly grimacing and clutching his left shoulder after a robust challenge. The medical staff were seen watching closely from the dugout as Bellingham attempted to shake off the pain.

While Tuchel and his coaching staff were busy delivering tactical instructions during a scheduled 30th-minute hydration break, Bellingham was seen in deep conversation with the team physio, pointing specifically to the joint. Bellingham was again seen touching his shoulder as he was about to be interviewed after the game.

Watch The Clip

History Of Playing Through The Pain

The England international has previously spoken about his regrets regarding the management of the joint. Before his summer operation, he admitted that he had played through the pain for a significant period to avoid missing key fixtures for both club and country. The psychological impact was also evident, with the midfielder previously stating that the fear of re-injury had prevented him from playing at his world-class best.

"The shoulder injury had a lot of effect on the rest of my body. I didn't have much pain, but playing knowing that if I fall it could come out again meant I couldn't be at my best level. Last year made me understand that I couldn't take winning again for granted. Now I'm better physically and I can return to being at my level," he explained.

Argentina And Messi Await In Atlanta

The road to glory does not get any easier for the Three Lions, as a titan of the game stands in their way. Having secured their passage to the semi-finals, England will now travel to Atlanta to face Lionel Messi and Argentina. The medical staff will now be working around the clock to ensure Bellingham is fit to face the 39-year-old Messi. With nine of his 12 England goals coming in major tournaments, Bellingham is undeniably the "Man of all the Moments" for Tuchel.