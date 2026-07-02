FIFA Men's World Cup
Why VAR Denied Croatia's Late Equalizer In Portugal World Cup Win
FIFA Men's World Cup

Why VAR Denied Croatia's Late Equalizer In Portugal World Cup Win

Updated Jul. 2, 2026 10:23 p.m. ET

It certainly looked like Croatia had equalized against Portugal in the 2026 World Cup round of 32 match on Thursday. Joško Gvardiol appeared to make it 2-2 in stoppage time, scoring in the 102nd minute to send the game into extra time.

But VAR intervened and ruled it out for offside, and it was a tricky one.

The ball was crossed in by Ivan Perišić, and it appeared that Mario Pašalić had gotten in behind before chesting it down for Gvardiol to finish with a sliding effort. It looked as if Croatia had rescued itself right at the end, just like it has done so many times before.

"What happens is, as the ball comes into the penalty area, No. 20 of Croatia jumps for the ball," FOX Sports rules analyst Mark Clattenburg said during the match broadcast. 

"If he touches the ball, he will then make an offside for No. 15 [for Croatia]. ... If [No. 20] doesn't touch the ball, then [No. 15] is onside. If he does touch it, it's offside."

But VAR intervened. Initially, it looked like Pašalić had chested the ball off a deflection from Portugal’s Renato Veiga, which would have kept him onside. But after the VAR review, it showed that Croatia’s Igor Matanović got a slight flick on the ball before it reached Veiga.

At the point the ball made contact with Matanović’s head, Pašalić was in an offside position, which negated the goal in heartbreaking fashion for this Croatian side.

"They also have a chip in the ball," Clattenburg added. "They'll be able to see if that Croatia player has touched the ball. So, this will factor into the decision."

As we noted in a story last year, Adidas' World Cup ball for this tournament features several advanced elements, including the sensor chip:

The ball, composed of four panels, features a side-mounted motion sensor chip on the inside that will relay data to each game's VAR and video match officials, aimed to assist in faster decisions, including offside and possible handballs. 

"We can track every event, every interaction the player has with the ball. Every location at any given moment is being tracked by a local positioning system," said Hannes Schaefke, Football Innovation Lead for Adidas. "So this sensor essentially sends a signal 500 times per second, to anchor points around the stadium, which is generally pretty cool."

Croatia's exit could also potentially mean this was the last time we see Luka Modrić at a World Cup, and if that is the case, it is a devastating way to go out.

Portugal survived this one with a late goal from Gonçalo Ramos in the 94th minute and has now earned a date with the reigning European champion, Spain, on Monday, July 6 at Dallas Stadium.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Portugal vs. Croatia Watch Portugal vs. CroatiaWatch Spain vs. Austria Watch Spain vs. AustriaWatch Switzerland vs. Algeria Watch Switzerland vs. Algeria
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes