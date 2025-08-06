MLS
Vancouver Whitecaps Signs Germany, Bayern Munich Legend Thomas Müller
MLS

Vancouver Whitecaps Signs Germany, Bayern Munich Legend Thomas Müller

Updated Aug. 6, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET

The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed former Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller.

Müller, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, will join the Whitecaps for the remainder of the season in an open roster spot.

Terms of the deal were not released. The agreement includes a Designated Player option for 2026.

"Whitecaps — let’s make history," Müller said in a video he posted online Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Müller has spent the last 17 years with Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga, helping the club win 13 championships during that span. He scored 250 goals with Bayern across all competitions, but his contract was not renewed after last season.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Müller scored five goals.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

