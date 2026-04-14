FIFA Club World Cup
Alexi Lalas Criticizes Matt Crocker's U.S. Soccer Exit: 'Unnecessary Own Goal'
FIFA Club World Cup

Alexi Lalas Criticizes Matt Crocker's U.S. Soccer Exit: 'Unnecessary Own Goal'

Updated Apr. 14, 2026 8:47 p.m. ET

Was an unexpected departure of a key figurehead at U.S. Soccer affect the men's national team as we count down to the World Cup? 

According to FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas, the exit of Matt Crocker as U.S. Soccer's sporting director for a similar role with Saudi Arabia raises concern due to its timing and potential impact.

BREAKING: U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker Leaves for Saudi Arabia

BREAKING: U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker Leaves for Saudi Arabia

"Just when I thought the United States Soccer Federation couldn't get anymore bat-crap crazy, this happens. This is insane. Not that Matt Crocker going to Saudi Arabia, in and of itself is nothing, but right before the World Cup?" Lalas said on Tuesday's edition of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union." "He hired Emma (Hayes), he hired Mauricio Pochettino, and he's done plenty of things behind the scenes. 

"I just think it's a weird and I think bad look, not just for the federation, but at a time when soccer can't afford to have these bad looks."

The United States is gearing up to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in less than three months, but earlier Tuesday, FOX Sports' soccer insider Doug McIntyre reported that Crocker will be taking over as sporting director for Saudi Arabia, who is also competing in the World Cup.

Crocker came to the U.S. in 2023 after previously serving then-English Premier League club Southampton as their director of football operations. In his three years with the federation, Crocker spearheaded the hires of U.S. women's coach Emma Hayes and U.S. men's coach Mauricio Pochettino. 

Assistant sporting director Oguchi Onyewu, head of women's development Tracey Kevins and Dan Helfrich, the Federation's chief operating officer, will take over Crocker's duties leading up to the World Cup. 

While Crocker stepped down as the tournament looms, most of the U.S. men's national team's World Cup preparation is already in place under Pochettino, who will select the finalized 26-man roster on May 26. 

Lalas reiterated that the timing of his exit, amid the scrutiny the U.S. has faced, could not have come at a worse time. 

"It's another unnecessary own goal, if you will, for U.S. Soccer at a time when American soccer and this team doesn't need it. We got enough problems and enough angst and enough criticism going on," Lalas said. "So, we'll get past this and I hope it just becomes a blip. But again, that's just a strange look." 

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