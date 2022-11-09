FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Cristian Roldan? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Cristian Roldan

Age: 27

Birthplace: Artesia, CA

Club: Seattle Sounders FC

Position: Central midfielder

Team role: Reserve

USMNT caps: 32

The 27-year-old midfielder adds some experience to an otherwise young group going to Qatar. Roldan has been a regular starter with the Seattle Sounders since he was drafted by the club in 2015 and made his senior national team debut at the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Roldan, who chose to play for the United States over his parents' home countries of Guatemala and El Salvador, also has two brothers in the MLS world. His older brother, Cesar, is a trainer for the LA Galaxy while his younger brother, Alex, plays right back with Christian on the Sounders. Alex, though, represents the El Salvador national team.

Roldan had groin surgery in August, but rehabbed and was able to put himself in contention for Qatar.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

