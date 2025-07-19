United States
U.S. Men's Striker Josh Sargent Reportedly Nears Move To German Club Wolfsburg
Updated Jul. 19, 2025 1:25 p.m. ET

United States men's national team striker Josh Sargent is reportedly on the verge of a move to German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. 

Wolfsburg is nearing a transfer fee with Sargent's current club Norwich City worth around $24 million, according to ESPN.

It would mark a return to Germany for the 25-year-old St. Louis native, who played for Werder Bremen before moving to Norwich in 2021. 

Sargent, who has five goals in 28 appearances for the USMNT, remains among the candidates for a spot on the World Cup roster in 2026. Sargent’s most recent appearance for the USMNT in March during the Nations League semifinal game against Panama.

In order to remain in the mix for Mauricio Pochettino's squad for 2026, Sargent will need to keep producing at the club level. He has done a solid job at Norwich, where he has scored 46 goals in 124 league matches. 

He joined Norwich when the club was in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season and has spent the past three campaigns in England's second tier, where he was top scorer for Norwich in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Sargent is among several U.S. stars moving clubs across Europe. Already this summer, Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven to Bayer Leverkusen), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis to Atletico Madrid), and Nathaniel Downs (FC Koln to Southampton) have made prominent moves. Patrick Agyemang also joined English club Derby County from MLS club Charlotte FC.

