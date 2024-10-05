United States
USMNT striker Folarin Balogun subs off with injury after scoring in third straight match for Monaco
United States

USMNT striker Folarin Balogun subs off with injury after scoring in third straight match for Monaco

Published Oct. 5, 2024 6:50 p.m. ET

United States men's national team striker Folarin Balogun scored for a third straight game then left the game injured as Monaco seized command of the French league by winning at Rennes 2-1 on Saturday.

Balogun netted the winner in the 22nd minute but was forced off after the hour mark with an apparent shoulder issue. It was unclear whether he would be able to join the U.S. squad ahead of matches against Panama and Mexico.

Unbeaten Monaco suffered throughout the second half but kept its small advantage intact to move to the top of the table. Lagging three points behind, Paris Saint-Germain can close the gap in Nice on Sunday.

Thilo Kehrer put the visitors in front in the sixth minute and Ludovic Blas leveled for Rennes just five minutes later.

Balogun was picked out by Eliesse Ben Seghir with a low pass on the edge of the box. He quickly turned and accelerated to lose his marker before finishing with a fine left-footed chip over goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

Blas' goal was impressive too; a 25-meter strike that left Monaco goalkeeper Philipp Köhn no chance.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

