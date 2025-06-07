United States
USMNT lose third straight as Turkey makes them pay for sloppy defense
United States

USMNT lose third straight as Turkey makes them pay for sloppy defense

Updated Jun. 7, 2025 6:00 p.m. ET

Turkey took advantage of a sloppy defense to beat the United States 2-1 in a rainy friendly on Saturday, dealing the Americans their third straight loss as Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu scored in a 2-minute, 20-second span midway through the first half.

Jack McGlynn scored 59 seconds in for the U.S., which was missing many regulars as coach Mauricio Pochettino revamped his roster following a dismal performance at the CONCACAF Nations League final four in March.

With a year to go before co-hosting the World Cup, the U.S. plays Switzerland on Tuesday at Nashville, Tennessee, in another friendly, then opens the CONCACAF Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15.

The Americans dropped to 5-4 under Pochettino, who took over after first-round elimination last year's Copa America led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Gregg Berhalter. They have lost three straight for the second time in a year.

Pochettino changed eight starters from the Nations League loss to Canada in March, keeping only left back Max Arfsten, winger Diego Luna and forward Patrick Agyemang.

Defender Alex Freeman, a 20-year-old son of former NFL All-Pro receiver Antonio Freeman, started in his U.S. debut. Matt Freese, a starter at Major League Soccer’s New York City, made his debut in goal. Matt Turner, the usual starter since 2022, didn’t play for Crystal Palace after March 1.

McGlynn scored when he ran onto a pass from Malik Tilman, took several touches, cut inside and curled a left-footed shot from just outside the penalty area inside the far post for his second goal in five international appearances. It was the earliest U.S. goal since Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in against Canada during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Turkey tied it in the 24th minute when Freese tapped the ball to Johnny Cardoso, whose pass ricocheted off a leg and past Freese for Güler's fifth international goal.

Then in the 27th, Miles Robinson tried to clear Oğuz Aydın's shot and the ball went to Aktürkoğlu, who one-timed a bouncing shot past Freese for his 12th international goal and sixth in eight games.

Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer also made his international debut. Preparing for the start of its World Cup qualifying campaign in September, Turkey has six wins, one loss and one draw in its last eight games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

