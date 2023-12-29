United States
USMNT defender Tim Ream, Fulham agree to contract extension through 2024-25 season
United States

USMNT defender Tim Ream, Fulham agree to contract extension through 2024-25 season

Published Dec. 29, 2023 5:28 p.m. ET

United States men's national team defender Tim Ream and Fulham agreed Friday to a one-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season.

The 36-year-old from St. Louis joined the Cottagers for the 2015-16 season. On Oct. 7, Ream became the 28th player to make 300 appearances for the club, the first since Simon Morgan on April 5, 1997.

"To be somewhere for as long as I have, it takes a lot of hard work," Ream said in a statement. "To be able to say you are looking at being at a place like this for 10 years is not something that happens very often these days. To be someone who has that opportunity is a great feeling. It fills me with pride to continue to adapt, to continue this rollercoaster that is football."

Ream has been with Fulham for three promotions to the Premier League and two relegations. Fulham is in the top tier for the second straight season.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of last year's U.S. World Cup roster, Ream has made 55 international appearances dating to 2010.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Tim Ream
Fulham
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Soccer will dominate 2024 sports menu with smorgasbord of tournaments

Soccer will dominate 2024 sports menu with smorgasbord of tournaments

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes