Brief History Of USA Coaches At The Men's World Cup

It may surprise some of the newer fans of the U.S. men's national team that its history with the World Cup actually stretches back to the very first edition of soccer's most prestigious tournament.

The U.S. was one of 13 teams who participated in the inaugural event in 1930 in Uruguay. A second appearance occurred in 1950, but then a 40-year drought saw the U.S. not return to soccer's biggest stage until 1990.

Leading these World Cup squads were managers who made their mark on American soccer. From a surprise semifinal run to breaking a decades-long drought, to reaching quarterfinals and building golden generations, the men who have stood on the USA sideline have written the story of a program still chasing its ceiling.

Let's look at the managers who have led the U.S. men's team at the World Cup:

Robert Millar (1930 World Cup)

(U.S. Soccer)

USA Manager Tenure: 1928-1930

The first coach to lead the U.S. men's national team to a World Cup was the Scottish-born Millar, who moved to the United States in 1911. He played with some of the earliest created soccer clubs in New York and Philadelphia and even played two matches for the national team in 1928 before retiring as player. But Millar's greatest contribution to the game was taking over as manager of the U.S. for the inaugural 1930 World Cup in Uruguay. Two surprise wins in their group stage against Belgium and Paraguay led to a surprise appearance in the semifinals, where the Americans lost to Argentina. It's still the best finish for the men's team in history.

Resume Highlights:

Qualified the U.S. for the 1930 World Cup, reaching the semifinals

Inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 1950

William Jeffrey (1950 World Cup)

(Photo by EMPICS Sport/EMPICS via Getty Images)

USA Manager Tenure: 1950

After the 1930 appearance, the U.S. missed out in the next two editions with the tournament also being on pause during World War II. When the tournament was held in 1950 in Brazil, it was another Scottish-American who was in charge this time. Jeffrey moved to the United States at an early age, growing up in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He became coach of Penn State's soccer team in 1926, a position that he would hold for 27 years. The U.S. Soccer Federation asked Jeffrey to take over managerial duties for the 1950 World Cup. It was at that tournament in Brazil where the U.S. famously beat England, 1-0, in what was considered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Resume Highlights:

Led the U.S. at the 1950 World Cup, which included a 1-0 win over England

Inducted into the U.S. Soccer of Fame in 1951

Nine-time pre-NCAA champion with Penn State

Bob Gansler (1990 World Cup)

( Mike Powell /Allsport)

USA Manager Tenure: 1989-1991

Gansler is a Hungarian-born American coach who led the U.S. national team at the 1990 World Cup. This was the team's first appearance at the tournament since 1950. His defining moment came before the tournament even began. The high point of his tenure was the upset victory in Trinidad on November 19, 1989, that sent the United States into the World Cup for the first time in 40 years. He took a team made up primarily of college and amateur players, as the United States did not have a top division outdoor soccer league at the time as the North American Soccer League folded in 1985. At the club level, Gansler coached both the Kansas City Wizards of Major League Soccer and the Milwaukee Rampage of the A-League to league titles, and was named MLS Coach of the Year in 2000.

Resume Highlights:

Qualified the U.S. for the 1990 World Cup, ending a 40-year absence

Coached the 1989 U.S. Under-20 team to a fourth-place finish at the World Youth Championship

Won the 2000 MLS Cup and 2004 U.S. Open Cup with Kansas City Wizards

Inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder of the game in 2011

Bora Milutinović (1994 World Cup)

(Getty)

USA Manager Tenure: 1991-1995

Velibor "Bora" Milutinović is famous for coaching five different national teams in five straight FIFA World Cup tournaments – Mexico in 1986, Costa Rica in 1990, the United States in 1994, Nigeria in 1998, and China in 2002 – earning him the nickname "Miracle Worker." With the USA, Milutinović coached the U.S. at the 1994 World Cup hosted in the United States, where the team recorded its first World Cup win since 1950 and progressed to the knockout round for the first time since the 1930s. His preparation was equally remarkable. Milutinović combed through the U.S. college system, extended central contracts to 30 players, and set up residency in Southern California, devising a schedule of 91 friendlies to give his newly assembled squad a crash course in international football.

Resume Highlights:

Led the U.S. to the Round of 16 at the 1994 World Cup on home soil

Guided the U.S. to a 2-1 win over pre-tournament favorites Colombia at that World Cup

Won the 1991 CONCACAF Gold Cup with the USMNT

First coach in history to lead four different nations past the World Cup first round

Steve Sampson (1998 World Cup)

(Photo credit should read GERARD MALIE/AFP via Getty Images)

USA Manager Tenure: 1994-1998

Steve Sampson stepped in as interim coach after Milutinović's departure and eventually claimed the job permanently after leading the team to fourth place at the 1995 Copa América. Though he shed the interim tag after that strong Copa América showing, the team's group stage exit at the 1998 World Cup meant he was out of a job soon after. The 1998 campaign in France was a low point for the program as the Americans lost all three group games and scored just one goal, with internal tensions and the controversial exclusion of captain John Harkes adding to the chaos. Despite the disastrous World Cup, Sampson's 26 wins as USMNT head coach place him fifth all-time in program history.

Resume Highlights:

Led the U.S. to fourth place at the 1995 Copa América

Qualified the U.S. for the 1998 World Cup in France

Served as assistant coach under Milutinović during the successful 1994 campaign

Bruce Arena (1998 World Cup)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

USA Manager Tenure: 1998-2006, 2016-2017

Bruce Arena is the most successful coach in United States history by most measures: most international wins, longest home shut-out, and the best World Cup showing since 1930 – reaching the quarterfinals at the 2002 World Cup before a narrow defeat to Germany. The journey began with a stunning 3-2 defeat of heavily favored Portugal, Arena's system of high-pressure defense and quick counter-attacks produced an early 3-0 lead, before a famous 2-0 win over rivals Mexico in the Round of 16. In his stint in charge, Arena guided the USA to two Gold Cup crowns in 2002 and 2005. He returned to the job in 2016 after Jürgen Klinsmann was fired in the middle of the World Cup qualifying campaign for the 2018 edition in Russia. Despite winning the 2017 Gold Cup, Arena couldn't get the U.S. into the 2018 World Cup thanks to an infamous loss at Trinidad & Tobago. At the club level, Arena holds a record five MLS Cup titles and shares the all-time record with three MLS Coach of the Year honors.

Resume Highlights:

Led the U.S. to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals – the program's best finish since 1930

Three CONCACAF Gold Cup titles (2002, 2005, 2017)

81 wins as USMNT coach – the all-time record

Five NCAA Division I championships at the University of Virginia

Five MLS Cup titles as a manager; stints at D.C. United, LA Galaxy, New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes

Bob Bradley (2010 World Cup)

(Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Bob Bradley coached the USA to a second-place finish at the 2009 Confederations Cup (which included a win over powerhouse Spain), a Round of 16 exit at the 2010 World Cup, and the final of the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup before he was fired. His 2010 World Cup run was particularly memorable as the U.S. topped their group for the first time since 1930, powered by Landon Donovan's iconic stoppage-time goal against Algeria. Bradley is one of only three coaches to post a winning percentage over 60% for the U.S. across at least 20 games. Given that he did not have such a great group of players to work with compared to some other coaches, the fact that he is third all-time for wins with 43 is nothing short of remarkable.

Resume Highlights:

Runner-up at the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup

Led the U.S. to the 2010 World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. finished first in their 2010 World Cup group – first time since 1930

43 wins as USMNT coach, third all-time in program history

Jürgen Klinsmann (2014 World Cup)

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

USA Manager Tenure: 2011-2016

Klinsmann arrived as one of the most decorated hires in American soccer history. He played for powerhouse clubs like Inter Milan, Tottenham, and Bayern Munich before becoming the manager of the German national team from 2004 to 2006. As the USA's most high-profile head coach before Pochettino, Klinsmann promised a tactical revolution. Though a run to the Round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup was a highlight, things began to come off the rails with defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica in World Cup qualifying, forcing U.S. Soccer to fire him in November 2016 and bringing back Bruce Arena to try and salvage the ill-fated campaign for Russia 2018. Klinsmann's emphasis on recruiting dual nationals and pushing American players to compete abroad had a lasting impact on the program's culture.

Resume Highlights:

Led the U.S. to the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, including a famous win over Ghana

Won the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Led Germany to a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup as manager

Won the 1990 World Cup as a player with West Germany

55 wins as USMNT coach, second all-time in program history

Gregg Berhalter (2022 World Cup)

(Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

USA Manager Tenure: 2018–2022, 2023–2024

Berhalter finished his managerial career with a 68.2% win rate– the highest of any manager in team history among those with at least 20 games coached. He guided the USA into a new era, overseeing the rise of what many called the "golden generation" – Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and company. The team won the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League in 2021 with a 3-2 victory over Mexico in the final, and won a third CONCACAF Nations League title in March 2024. His contract lapsed after the 2022 World Cup, but he was re-hired to lead a second World Cup qualifying cycle. However, that was cut short and his tenure ended on a sour note: the U.S. was eliminated in the group stage of the 2024 Copa América, becoming the first host nation not to advance to the knockout stage since the group format was introduced in 1975.

Resume Highlights:

Led the U.S. to the 2022 World Cup Round of 16

Three CONCACAF Nations League titles (2021, 2023, 2024)

Highest win percentage of any USMNT head coach in program history

44 wins across two stints as national team coach

Mauricio Pochettino (2026 World Cup)

(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

USA Manager Tenure: 2024–Present

Pochettino, appointed in September 2024 on a contract through the 2026 World Cup, serves as the current head coach and the first South American-born manager to lead the team. Pochettino's résumé includes a Ligue 1 title, a Premier League runners-up finish, and a UEFA Champions League final appearance. Pochettino has publicly outlined his objectives for 2026 which is primarily to reach the quarterfinals of the expanded World Cup, at minimum. With a World Cup on home soil and the most talented American generation (led by star forward Christian Pulisic and midfielder Weston McKennie) ever assembled, the pressure, and the opportunity, has never been greater.

Resume Highlights:

Led Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final

Won Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain (2022)

Premier League runners-up with Tottenham (2017)

First South American manager to coach the USA

Tasked with leading the U.S. into the 2026 World Cup as co-hosts

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