United States
United States
USA's Christian Pulisic Scores In First Start Of Season For AC Milan
Published Sep. 21, 2026 3:05 p.m. ET
U.S. star Christian Pulisic made his first start and scored his first goal of the season with AC Milan on Sunday.
Pulisic scored in the 14th minute to help lead Milan to a 3-0 home win over Lecce in the Italian league.
Pulisic had made two other appearances with Milan this season in all competitions, coming off the bench in both at halftime.
Pulisic's last goal for Milan had been in December 2025 in a league win over Verona.
"It hasn’t been an easy year," he told DAZN. "I’m happy about the goal today, but right now all that matters is to keep winning."
Milan had won only one home game since March and was booed off the field in a 2-0 home loss to Benfica in the Europa League on Wednesday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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