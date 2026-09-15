United States
Cincinnati To Host 2nd Leg Of USA's Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal
United States

Cincinnati To Host 2nd Leg Of USA's Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal

Published Sep. 15, 2026 7:33 p.m. ET

The United States will play the second leg of its CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium on Nov. 17, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

The first leg of the series will be on the road on Nov. 14 at an opponent to be determined next month. The winner advances to a semifinal to be played from March 22-30 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Starting a four-year cycle under coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took over in 2024, the U.S. has upcoming friendlies against Peru (Sept. 26 in Orlando, Florida), Chile (Sept. 29 in St. Louis), Mexico (Oct. 3 in Glendale, Arizona) and Canada (Oct. 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota).

The U.S. lost a 2025 Nations League semifinal to Panama at SoFi, and Mexico beat Panama for the title. The U.S. won the championship in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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