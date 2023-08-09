English Premier League
U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal
English Premier League

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal

Published Aug. 9, 2023 1:35 p.m. ET

United States goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) on Wednesday.

Turner has signed a four-year deal. He only joined Arsenal in June last year from the New England Revolution of MLS.

The 29-year-old Turner started for the U.S. team in all four of its games at the World Cup last year but only played for Arsenal in cup competitions last season.

"It’s a great challenge and a great step in my career," Turner said. "When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it, and it feels like the right move for me right now."

He is Forest's third offseason signing after right back Ola Aina and winger Anthony Elanga.

Forest will be playing in its second straight season in the Premier League, and visits Arsenal in its first game on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

