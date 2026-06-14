FIFA Men's World Cup
Why The United States Can’t Underestimate Australia: ‘There’s Still Work to Do’
FIFA Men's World Cup

Why The United States Can’t Underestimate Australia: ‘There’s Still Work to Do’

Published Jun. 14, 2026 5:40 p.m. ET

For years, the United States has searched for a World Cup squad capable of matching its potential. Through one match, this group looks like it could be the answer. A dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay has fueled excitement ahead of Team USA's next test against Australia on June 19.

The Socceroos also enter the matchup brimming with confidence after a 2-0 upset victory over Türkiye on Saturday night. Despite their shared World Cup history, the United States and Australia have never faced one another on soccer's biggest stage.

Australia's dominant win over Türkiye left an impression on FOX Sports analysts Kasper Schmeichel and Bob Bradley, both of whom believe the Socceroos will provide a far sterner test for the United States than many fans realize.

"That’s a good lesson for them," Schmeichel said. "Take this really seriously because they’re [Australia] a difficult team to play against. So I think that just maybe [this win] says to the U.S. team and maybe to the U.S. fans to not take it for granted yet."

Schmeichel praised Australia's discipline and organization, focusing on its knack for making life difficult for even the tournament's most talented teams. Its compact defensive shape and commitment to the game plan will be something the United States has to be ready for, which is exactly what Türkiye found out on Saturday night.

"There’s still work to do," Schmeichel said. "It’s more than possible, but don’t get too far ahead because they’re a very well-organized side."

Australia’s performance served as a reminder that its structure travels well against higher-ranked opponents. Both Schmeichel and Bradley agreed the United States will need patience and precision to break them down if they want to come away with the win.

However, Bradley believes head coach Mauricio Pochettino needs to make it clear that the United States will have to match Australia’s discipline, arguing that they're not a team to overlook and should be perceived as a bigger threat than Paraguay.

"At some point this week, Mauricio [Pochettino] was going to make the point to the U.S. players that Australia is a good team," Bradley said. "It’s a little easier for him to make that point after tonight’s result."

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