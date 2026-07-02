U.S. Victory Over Bosnia-Herzegovina Sets English-Language Soccer Viewership Record
The United States has World Cup fever.
The U.S. match against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday night was the most-watched soccer telecast in English language history with more than 24.4 million viewers, according to Fox Sports.
The peak audience was 31.8 million.
The United States won the game 2-0 in Santa Clara, California, to advance to the round of 16, marking its first knockout win since 2002.
The match topped the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final telecast in which 22.3 million viewers on English-language TV tuned in.
By comparison, the most-watched Super Bowl of all time came in 2025 when an average of 127.7 million viewers watched the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs across FOX, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, and Tubi. The peak average audience of 137.7 million viewers during the second quarter.
The most-watched combined U.S. audience during the World Cup so far was Mexico-Ecuador game with 29.3 million viewers overall.
Reporting by the Associated Press.
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