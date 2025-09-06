United States
U.S. Men's Team Finalizes 2025 Schedule With November Matches
United States

U.S. Men's Team Finalizes 2025 Schedule With November Matches

Updated Sep. 6, 2025 6:09 p.m. ET

The U.S. men's national team will play two matches in November against South American opposition, completing its schedule for the rest of the year before attention turns to the 2026 World Cup.

The USMNT confirmed that it will take on Paraguay on Nov. 15 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. They'll then take on Uruguay at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 18. Both those opponents clinched their World Cup spots earlier this week. 

With those two games confirmed, the USMNT's games will be:
- Sept. 6 vs. Korea Republic (Harrison, N.J.)
- Sept .9 vs. Japan (Columbus, Ohio)
- Oct. 10 vs. Ecuador (Austin, Texas)
- Oct. 14 vs. Australia (Commerce City, Colorado)
- Nov. 15 vs. Paraguay (Chester, Pennsylvania)
- Nov. 18 vs. Uruguay (Tampa, Florida).

No. 43 FIFA’s most recent world ranking, Paraguay won’t pose as stiff of a challenge for the Americans as the other teams they’ll play this fall — including Uruguay, the foe the USMNT will take on just a few days later. Still, La Albirroja, is no pushover. Paraguay boasts quality players like Premier League midfielder Diego Gómez, Corinthians forward Ángel Romero and Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón.

All those opponents are teams who have clinched spots for the World Cup. After November, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino will have just two more tune-up matches left in March before he has to submit his 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted next summer by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

in this topic
