FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia Fires Coach After First World Cup Game Ends In Humiliation vs. Sweden
FIFA Men's World Cup

Tunisia Fires Coach After First World Cup Game Ends In Humiliation vs. Sweden

Published Jun. 15, 2026 9:42 p.m. ET

Tunisia have sensationally sacked head coach Sabri Lamouchi just one game into its 2026 World Cup campaign. The decision comes in the wake of a devastating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Sweden in their Group F opener on Sunday.

Carthage Eagles act after Sweden demolition

The North African side were left reeling following a one-sided affair that saw the Swedish attack carve through their defence with ease. The 5-1 scoreline marked one of the most lopsided results in Tunisia's tournament history, prompting the governing body to take drastic measures. The defeat was compounded by the narrative on the pitch, as Yasin Ayari notably scored against the country of his father's birth to help seal Tunisia's fate.

Dressing room unrest leads to exit

While the result on the pitch was the primary catalyst for the dismissal, it has been reported that significant dressing room tension had been brewing behind the scenes.

Lamouchi’s tenure across all competitions ends after just five matches in the dugout. It appears the lack of cohesion between the coaching staff and the playing squad made his position untenable once the pressure of the world stage was applied.

Kebaier expected to step in for Japan clash

Looking ahead, the Carthage Eagles are expected to turn to a familiar face to steady the ship. Former manager Mondher Kebaier is the frontrunner to take over on an interim basis as the team prepares for a critical encounter against Japan on June 20th.

However, it has also been reported that former Sunderland and Tunisia star Wahbi Khazri is in the running to take the hotseat instead.

Tunisia make World Cup history

By opting for a change mid-tournament, Tunisia have secured an unwanted piece of history. Lamouchi becomes the first coach to be officially sacked while the 2026 World Cup is still in progress, highlighting the depths of the federation's disappointment in the French manager.

With the federation feeling there was no path forward under the current leadership, they chose to act before the second group-stage fixture. It is worth noting that Tunisia’s task will be far from easy, as, following their clash with Japan, they are set to conclude the group stage against the Netherlands.

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