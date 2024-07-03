UEFA Euro Toni Kroos' Real Madrid teammates eager to send him into retirement, beat Germany Updated Jul. 3, 2024 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Toni Kroos has a bunch of his buddies all wanting the same thing on Friday — for his long and esteemed career to come to an abrupt and painful end.

Nothing personal, you see, but the not-so small matter of Spain vs. Germany (noon ET on FOX), in what lines up as a Euros quarterfinal for the ages, is proving enough to temporarily break the bonds of affection built up during Kroos' magnificent decade of service at Real Madrid.

The Germany midfielder has won five Champions League titles since moving to the Bernabeu from Bayern Munich, and his status at the club is like that of a favorite son.

In the Madrid locker room he has similar reverence, but the chance to win Euro 2024 is no joke either. With the 34-year-old having publicly stated that he will retire from soccer at the end of Germany's Euros campaign, Spain forward Joselu made his feelings perfectly clear.

"It's a shame we have to send Toni into retirement like that, but hopefully we will win on Friday, and it will be Toni's last game, for our own good," Joselu, who announced last week he will leave Real to join Al-Gharafa in the Saudi Pro League, said.

"We have to believe in ourselves and not worry about another player. I love Toni, we care for him, but I think Friday is Toni's last game.

"It's been a pleasure for me to play with him. I think he reflects all that is Real Madrid, the values of the club. He's a fundamental player for Germany, as well as for Real Madrid, we need to keep an eye on him on Friday."

Kroos has been his usual rock-solid self during Germany's outstanding run so far. The squad has cruised through three wins and a draw against Switzerland, and established itself as one of the elite teams in the competition, despite some struggles in the build-up.

Spain is perhaps the only team that has been better, truly dominant in each of its group matches and again in what was a comfortable Round of 16 victory over Georgia.

But Kroos is determined to keep the home nation's dream run alive and vowed to set aside any mental distraction associated with knowing he will never play again if he loses.

"I expect (Joselu's comments) because he wants to win," he said. "You can expect an interesting game. It will not be boring. I will do everything, so his wish is not fulfilled."

"I'm not nostalgic at all. I did not bring any treats for you (the German journalists) either. I do not expect it to be my last game, so I assume we will see each other again.

"The possibility of it being my last game doesn't weigh on me. I will give my best until the end, whenever that is. I feel happy and excited."

Joselu played a pivotal role in Madrid's glorious season, which saw them win the La Liga and Champions League double. With the team poised for defeat against Bayern in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal, he struck twice to turn the clash on its head and send Real into the final against Borussia Dortmund.

As well as Joselu, Kroos will also see familiar faces from Real in Spain's Dani Carvajal and Nacho.

Friday's epic showdown will likely see whoever emerges leap into instant favoritism to win the tournament.

The two teams are the top scorers in the competition, with Germany on 10 and Spain on nine, as well as playing some of the most attractive soccer seen over the past couple of weeks.

The way Kroos is beloved is equally strong in his homeland and in Madrid. He might not be feeling the emotional side of it, but plenty of fans on both sides will.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports.

