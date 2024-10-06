United States Three USMNT stars to miss Mauricio Pochettino's first games due to injuries Published Oct. 6, 2024 4:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun and Johnny Cardoso will miss Mauricio Pochettino’s first games as U.S. men's national team coach because of injuries.

Brandon Vazquez, Alex Zendejas and Tanner Tessmann were added to the roster on Sunday.

Weah has not played for Juventus since Sept. 21 because of an ankle injury.

Balogun scored the go-ahead goal in the 22nd minute of Monaco’s 2-1 win at Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday and left in the 64th minute with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

Cardoso left Real Betis’ Europa Conference League game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday in the 66th minute.

The U.S. plays exhibitions against Panama on Saturday at Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later at Guadalajara.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

