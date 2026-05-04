Is Harry Maguire Really Worth His 'Weight in Gold' For England's World Cup Hopes?

Thomas Tuchel has been urged to rethink his World Cup plans when it comes to Harry Maguire, with former England full-back Michael Gray explaining to GOAL why the Manchester United centre-half is worth his "weight in gold" to the Three Lions cause. German tactician Tuchel has some big selection calls to make ahead of a global gathering in North America this summer.

Debut in 2017: How many caps has Maguire earned for England?

It appeared at one stage, having briefly threatened to become lost in the wilderness, that Maguire was destined to miss out on a boarding pass for the plane that will be carrying a star-studded squad to FIFA’s flagship event.

He was, however, welcomed back in from the cold during the international fixture window of March 2026 and figured in Wembley-based friendly dates with Uruguay and Japan - taking his tally of senior caps to 66.

Plenty of those have been picked up at major tournaments having graced two World Cups and a European Championship — helping England to a semi-final in 2018 and a final outing against Italy in 2021.

Talent pool: Competition for centre-half berths in England squad

He has never let his country down, amid the odd

Those qualities may be required again over the coming weeks, with the Three Lions hoping to roar their way to a first major title in the men’s game since 1966. Tuchel has

No nonsense: Why Maguire would be 'perfect' for England's World Cup quest

He has never let his country down, amid the odd question being asked of his form at club level and captaincy duties being taken off him at Old Trafford, with his vast experience and no-nonsense approach to defending considered to have served England well down the years.

Those qualities may be required again over the coming weeks, with the Three Lions hoping to roar their way to a first major title in the men’s game since 1966. Tuchel has hinted that he will be placing faith in others, with the likes of Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, John Stones, Trevoh Chalobah, Fikayo Tomori and Jarell Quansah also treading water in an ever-deepening talent pool.

End date: When does Tuchel need to name his 2026 World Cup squad by?

There is a distinct lack of tournament know-how within that pack, which could end up working in Maguire’s favour. Gray believes that the commanding 33-year-old - who has signed a new contract in Manchester - should be getting the nod.

Explaining that opinion, the three-cap former Sunderland and Wolves full-back - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Casinocanada - said: "I think he's been excellent for Man United this season, but I think having that experience in the dressing room is absolutely huge - along with maybe Jordan Henderson, it looks like he's probably going to be part of the World Cup squad as well.

"Just having that experience, those old heads, those people who've been there, seen it and done it before, they're worth their weight in gold and knowing Harry and knowing Jordan, they're the perfect partnership to steady the ship if anything seems to go wrong on an odd day.

"I think they're perfect to be around, and they'll do Thomas Tuchel’s job for him, and I think that's what Thomas has taken on board. He can't do it all on his own, him and his coaches can't do it all on their own, so I think having people like Harry and Jordan around the hotel, around meeting rooms, the games rooms etc, I think it just keeps everybody on an even keel, so it's hugely important to have those type of players around."