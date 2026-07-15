Is There A 3rd-Place World Cup Game? Who's Playing In Bronze Game?

Yes, there's a third-place game in the 2026 World Cup.

Following its semifinal round loss to Spain on Tuesday, France will play in the World Cup Bronze matchup on Saturday afternoon. They'll play the winner of Wednesday afternoon's semifinal round showdown between Argentina and England.

Prior to the semifinal round loss, France had won each of its six games in the 2026 World Cup, outscoring its opponents 16-2. As for individual standouts, striker Kylian Mbappé has totaled eight goals — which is tied with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for the most in the tournament — and three assists, while Michael Olise has racked up a tournament-high five assists.

The third-place match has been a fixture in the World Cup since 1934, which was the second ever men's World Cup, excluding the 1950 World Cup. Croatia beat Morocco, 2-1, in the third-place game of the 2022 World Cup.

How to Watch World Cup Third-Place Match