FIFA Men's World Cup
Is There A 3rd-Place World Cup Game? Who's Playing In Bronze Game?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Is There A 3rd-Place World Cup Game? Who's Playing In Bronze Game?

Published Jul. 15, 2026 12:44 p.m. ET

Yes, there's a third-place game in the 2026 World Cup.

Following its semifinal round loss to Spain on Tuesday, France will play in the World Cup Bronze matchup on Saturday afternoon. They'll play the winner of Wednesday afternoon's semifinal round showdown between Argentina and England.

Prior to the semifinal round loss, France had won each of its six games in the 2026 World Cup, outscoring its opponents 16-2. As for individual standouts, striker Kylian Mbappé has totaled eight goals — which is tied with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for the most in the tournament — and three assists, while Michael Olise has racked up a tournament-high five assists.

The third-place match has been a fixture in the World Cup since 1934, which was the second ever men's World Cup, excluding the 1950 World Cup. Croatia beat Morocco, 2-1, in the third-place game of the 2022 World Cup.

How to Watch World Cup Third-Place Match

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Why Steve Cherundolo And The 2028 Olympics Matter For USA's Future

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch England vs. Argentina Watch England vs. Argentina
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes