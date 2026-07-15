Sports World Reacts To Argentina's Comeback Win vs. England In World Cup Semis
If you thought Lionel Messi's reign was over, think again. Argentina's international hero came through again in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals, delivering two clutch assists in La Albiceleste's 2-1 comeback win over the Three Lions on Wednesday.
Argentina's chances of advancing to back-to-back World Cup finals looked slim as it entered the 84th minute down 1-0. But if Argentina has shown anything in this tournament, it's that it can always find a way as long as there's time on the clock.
Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández finally broke the deadlock in the 85th minute, burying a clutch goal into the top-left corner of the net.
Enzo Fernández Scores Stunning Goal to Bring Argentina Level Against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Seven minutes later, in the second minute of stoppage time, striker Lautaro Martinez completed the comeback with a powerful header to give Argentina the 2-1 lead.
Lautaro Martínez nets go-ahead goal in stoppage time against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™
Both of these goals were assisted by Messi, Argentina's beloved GOAT.
The result sent the sports world into a frenzy, with everyone from NFL legend Tom Brady to NBA champion Jalen Brunson sharing their feeling of shock and awe. Here were the best reactions on X from the match:
-
How Do You Stop Lionel Messi? Switzerland Focused On Simply Containing Argentina’s GOAT
Shohei Ohtani Out Of MLB All-Star Game, Will Also Miss Friday Night's Start
Mikel Merino Rescues La Roja Again: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win Over Belgium
-
The Young Star vs. The Old Guard: What To Know For Spain vs. Belgium
2026 World Cup Bracket: Argentina Set To Face Spain In World Cup Final
The Lore Of Lamine Yamal: From The Lionel Messi Baby Picture To The 2026 World Cup
-
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Two
Could Lamine Yamal Be Benched For Spain vs. France World Cup Semifinal?
The Summer Of Erling Haaland: Norway's Star Striker Enjoying All Of The USA World Cup
-
How Do You Stop Lionel Messi? Switzerland Focused On Simply Containing Argentina’s GOAT
Shohei Ohtani Out Of MLB All-Star Game, Will Also Miss Friday Night's Start
Mikel Merino Rescues La Roja Again: 4 Takeaways From Spain's Win Over Belgium
-
The Young Star vs. The Old Guard: What To Know For Spain vs. Belgium
2026 World Cup Bracket: Argentina Set To Face Spain In World Cup Final
The Lore Of Lamine Yamal: From The Lionel Messi Baby Picture To The 2026 World Cup
-
How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Quarterfinal Two
Could Lamine Yamal Be Benched For Spain vs. France World Cup Semifinal?
The Summer Of Erling Haaland: Norway's Star Striker Enjoying All Of The USA World Cup