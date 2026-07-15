Sports World Reacts To Argentina's Comeback Win vs. England In World Cup Semis

If you thought Lionel Messi's reign was over, think again. Argentina's international hero came through again in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals, delivering two clutch assists in La Albiceleste's 2-1 comeback win over the Three Lions on Wednesday.

Argentina's chances of advancing to back-to-back World Cup finals looked slim as it entered the 84th minute down 1-0. But if Argentina has shown anything in this tournament, it's that it can always find a way as long as there's time on the clock.

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández finally broke the deadlock in the 85th minute, burying a clutch goal into the top-left corner of the net.

Enzo Fernández Scores Stunning Goal to Bring Argentina Level Against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Seven minutes later, in the second minute of stoppage time, striker Lautaro Martinez completed the comeback with a powerful header to give Argentina the 2-1 lead.

Lautaro Martínez nets go-ahead goal in stoppage time against England | 2026 FIFA World Cup™

Both of these goals were assisted by Messi, Argentina's beloved GOAT.

The result sent the sports world into a frenzy, with everyone from NFL legend Tom Brady to NBA champion Jalen Brunson sharing their feeling of shock and awe. Here were the best reactions on X from the match: