Spain's Lamine Yamal, 16, becomes youngest player to appear, set up goal at European Championship

Published Jun. 15, 2024 2:24 p.m. ET

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to appear at a European Championship on Saturday when he started for Spain in its tournament-opening game against Croatia.

He also became the youngest player to set up a goal at the tournament when he crossed for Dani Carvajal to score Spain's third goal before the break. Enzo Scifo was 18 when he set up a goal for Belgium against Yugoslavia in 1984.

Dani Carvajal meets a cross to find the back of the net, giving Spain a 3-0 lead over Croatia | UEFA Euro 2024

Yamal was 16 years, 338 days. The previous youngest record-holder was Kacper Kozlowski of Poland, who was 17 years, 246 days in 2021 when he played against Spain.

It's Yamal's eighth appearance for Spain. He played 47 games in the Spanish league and Champions League for Barcelona last season.

Yamal will turn 17 the day before the Euro 2024 final on July 14 in Berlin.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Lamine Yamal
Spain
UEFA Euro
