Spain vs Peru: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview

Spain and Peru will take the pitch in an international friendly just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain, making their 17th World Cup appearance, were the 2020 champs and are a favorite to advance to this edition's final. Despite those expectations, they will be looking for a stronger performance than their draw with Iraq last week. Peru, however, failed to qualify for the World Cup after being eliminated during CONMEBOL qualifying.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Spain vs Peru.

How to Watch Spain vs Peru

How to Watch World Cup 2026

Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.

Spain World Cup Schedule

Spain vs Peru Odds

Spain is the overwhelming favorites to win the match. Check out the full odds below:

Kylian Mbappé’s Stunning Goal Secures France’s 2018 World Cup™ Triumph 🇫🇷 No. 36 in Best FIFA World Cup™ Moments A final you’ll never forget: Luka Modrić’s Croatia took on Kylian Mbappé’s French side. It was a back-and-forth game in which six goals were scored; however, in the end, Kylian Mbappé scored an amazing goal to seal France’s FIFA World Cup™ victory.

Team Form

Check out how each team have recently performed below:

Spain

6/4: vs Iraq (Draw, 1-1)

3/31: vs Egypt (Draw, 0-0)

3/27: vs Serbia (Win, 3-0)

11/18: vs Turkey (Draw, 2-2)

11/15: at Georgia (Win, 4-0)

Peru