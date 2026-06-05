Spain vs Peru: How to Watch, Prediction, Odds, Friendly Preview
Spain and Peru will take the pitch in an international friendly just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Spain, making their 17th World Cup appearance, were the 2020 champs and are a favorite to advance to this edition's final. Despite those expectations, they will be looking for a stronger performance than their draw with Iraq last week. Peru, however, failed to qualify for the World Cup after being eliminated during CONMEBOL qualifying.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Spain vs Peru.
How to Watch Spain vs Peru
- Date: Monday, June 8, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
How to Watch World Cup 2026
Stream all FIFA World Cup games on FOX One from June 11 to July 19, 2026, as 48 national teams compete across the Group Stage and Knockout rounds. FOX One gives fans access to live games, pregame coverage, highlights, expert analysis, and unforgettable moments directly to your screen.
Spain World Cup Schedule
- 6/15: Spain vs Cape Verde (12:00 p.m. ET, FOX One)
- 6/21: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12:00 p.m. ET, FOX One)
- 6/26: Spain vs Uruguay (8:00 p.m. ET, FOX One)
Spain vs Peru Odds
Spain is the overwhelming favorites to win the match. Check out the full odds below:
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Team Form
Check out how each team have recently performed below:
Spain
- 6/4: vs Iraq (Draw, 1-1)
- 3/31: vs Egypt (Draw, 0-0)
- 3/27: vs Serbia (Win, 3-0)
- 11/18: vs Turkey (Draw, 2-2)
- 11/15: at Georgia (Win, 4-0)
Peru
- 3/31: vs Honduras (Draw, 2-2)
- 3/28: at Senegal (Loss, 2-0)
- 12/21: vs Bolivia (Win, 2-0)
- 11/18: at Chile (Loss, 2-1)
- 11/12: at Russia (Draw, 1-1)
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