Luka Modric Set To Retire From Croatia Duty After AC Milan Extension

Luka Modric is preparing to sign a new one-year contract extension with AC Milan and will officially retire from international duty with Croatia this October. The midfielder wants to dedicate his final season entirely to the Italian giants, aiming for a successful swansong after missing out on Champions League football and suffering World Cup heartbreak.

Modric commits to AC Milan

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, everything is in place for Modric to sign a new deal at AC Milan. The midfielder is currently on holiday but has given clear signals to the club hierarchy that he intends to stay for the upcoming campaign.

This extension will keep Modric tied to the club for another year. Modric, now 40, will soon travel to Australia to join his team-mates for their pre-season tour as they prepare for the new season under manager Ruben Amorim. AC Milan have been eagerly waiting to finalise the paperwork, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Stepping away from Croatia duty

While securing his club future, Modric has also made a definitive choice regarding his international career. He has informed Croatia manager Slaven Bilic that he will step down from national team duties in early October.

His final appearance for his country will take place on October 6 when Croatia face Spain in a Nations League fixture in Split. After suffering a disappointing exit at the World Cup against Portugal in the round of 32, Modric wishes to close this chapter. By walking away from the international stage, Modric hopes to preserve his energy and fully focus on bringing a trophy to AC Milan.

A historic career in numbers

Modric boasts an incredible trophy cabinet that includes six Champions League titles, four Spanish league titles, and five UEFA Super Cups during his time with Real Madrid. Modric also won the Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA Men's Player awards in 2018. Before joining AC Milan on a free transfer in 2025, his career saw significant transfer moves.

Tottenham Hotspur signed him from Dinamo Zagreb for €22.5 million in 2008, and he later moved to Real Madrid for a massive €35m fee in 2012. Modric also claimed three Croatian championships earlier in his career, cementing his legacy as a generational talent.

What comes next for AC Milan?

Modric will now focus entirely on his physical preparation as he prepares to link up with the rest of the squad in Australia. AC Milan have a packed pre-season schedule ahead, giving Amorim vital time to assess his tactical setup. Once the tour concludes, Modric and his teammates will prioritise securing a strong start in domestic competitions.